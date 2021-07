Whenever we undergo a dramatic economic change, there is a lot of movement of capital. In the past 10 years in franchising, we’ve seen a lot of outside investment capital (which I’ll refer to here as PE) move into brand acquisitions. Initially, and for the most part, this was done as one-off acquisitions. More recently, we’ve seen PE building a base with one or two brands and from that platform acquiring other brands. We are actively involved in that dynamic, which is interesting in itself and worthy of a future article.