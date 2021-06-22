Cancel
New CMS Data Interoperability Rule Takes Effect July 1

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rule aims to free data from silos to promote interoperability between payers and providers. — On July 1,a final rule by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) takes effect, and aims to continue, as CMS says, "to build on its roadmap to improve interoperability and health information access for patients, providers, and payers. When implemented effectively, health information exchange (interoperability) can also reduce the burden of certain administrative processes, such as prior authorization. We have issued regulations that will drive change in how clinical and administrative information is exchanged between payers, providers and patients, and will support more efficient care coordination."

