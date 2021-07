Growing up in Seattle, I wore a fleece on summer evenings. Daytimes were warm, sometimes even wilting, but nights, starting around 7 p.m., were crisp. The first time I didn't need my fleece in Seattle was on an August night in the early 2000s, and I was delighted. This felt like the East Coast summers that Judy Blume described, the kind where you stretch out your hands and feel warmth straight to your fingertips. In Seattle, you could always find pockets of cool air when you waved your hands around.