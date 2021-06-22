Cancel
Cancer

Engineering nanobodies as lifesavers when SARS-CoV-2 variants attack

Science Daily
 17 days ago

Scientists are pursuing a new strategy in the protracted fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus by engineering nanobodies that can neutralize virus variants in two different ways. In lab studies, researchers identified two groups of molecules that were effective against virus variants. Using different mechanisms, nanobodies in each group bypassed mutations and disabled the virus's ability to bind to the receptor that lets it enter host cells.

