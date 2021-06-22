Cancel
Science

Mushroom growing out of fossilized ant reveals new genus and species of fungal parasite

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORVALLIS, Ore. - Oregon State University research has identified the oldest known specimen of a fungus parasitizing an ant, and the fossil also represents a new fungal genus and species. "It's a mushroom growing out of a carpenter ant," said OSU's George Poinar Jr., an international expert in using plant...

