Life begins anew at St. Andrew United Methodist Church with a historic 35th anniversary and open house celebration on Sunday, August 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This milestone anniversary celebrates the grand reopening of campus, the legacy of founding pastor Rev. Robert Hasley and the transition of leadership to Rev. Arthur Jones, only the second senior pastor in the church’s 35-year history. The celebration will culminate with a “Night with the Author” featuring the launch of Rev. Jones’ newest book, Solid Souls, in the sanctuary at 7 p.m.