Cryptocurrency exchange name Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), which trades in tandem with Bitcoin (BTC), is down 6.3% to trade at $236.17 at last check, as Bitcoin drops below $33,000. China's bitcoin miners account for as much as 70% of the miner population, so the recent crackdown on mining and crypto trading in China has had an effect. Today, Bitcoin is dropping after comments made by People's Bank of China vice governor Fan Yifei, who regards "stablecoins" as speculative tools that threaten financial and social stability.