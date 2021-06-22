Cancel
Samsung Galaxy M32 officially announced in India

By Rei Padla
Cover picture for the articleLast week, we learned about specs and features of the Samsung Galaxy M32 divulged ahead of India launch. More details have been leaked before and just yesterday, the South Korean tech giant officially introduced the new Galaxy M series smartphones as a #BingeMonster. By that we’re assuming the company is targeting those people who spend a lot of time watching their favorite TV series and movies on their phones. With the Samsung Galaxy M32’s 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, we believe the device is really great for binge watching.

