Over the past year, we’ve had to adapt to a brand new lifestyle and find new ways to efficiently manage, and get work done from home. Since offices had a lot of computers already installed at the workplace, many of us were forced to buy new computers. While you may have picked up the best Mac that was available at the time, you may have forgotten about buying a microphone, a case to protect it from scratches, or even a Macbook stand for your new purchase. That’s okay though, you were busy and so were we.