More units of Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be released

By Rei Padla
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung may be going head on with production of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. We believe that is what’s happening as the South Korean tech giant is set to introduce the new flagship fordable phones in August. The market release is already scheduled for August 27 although we’re still taking things with a pinch of salt. As for the Galaxy Unpacked event, that one could happen on August 3. The dates don’t matter at this point. We’re just interested on the mass production of the foldable phones starting.

androidcommunity.com
#Mobile#South Korean#Galaxy Unpacked#Sk Telecom#Kt#Lg U
