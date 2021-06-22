More units of Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be released
Samsung may be going head on with production of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. We believe that is what’s happening as the South Korean tech giant is set to introduce the new flagship fordable phones in August. The market release is already scheduled for August 27 although we’re still taking things with a pinch of salt. As for the Galaxy Unpacked event, that one could happen on August 3. The dates don’t matter at this point. We’re just interested on the mass production of the foldable phones starting.androidcommunity.com