PORTLAND, Ore. — Unprecedented heat is leading to an unprecedented response from the Red Cross. "We usually do come in and assist counties and governments with sheltering natural disasters, but this is a rare occurrence for us," said Sarah Cagann with Red Cross Cascades. "It’s a culmination of excessive heat, the duration of that heat. Then there's also power outages that we’re starting to see, so this is a first for us as well."