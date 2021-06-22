Cancel
Science

Spindle positioning and its impact on vertebrate tissue architecture and cell fate

By Terry Lechler, Marina Mapelli
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2021)Cite this article. In multicellular systems, oriented cell divisions are essential for morphogenesis and homeostasis as they determine the position of daughter cells within the tissue and also, in many cases, their fate. Early studies in invertebrates led to the identification of conserved core mechanisms of mitotic spindle positioning centred on the Gαi–LGN–NuMA–dynein complex. In recent years, much has been learnt about the way this complex functions in vertebrate cells. In particular, studies addressed how the Gαi–LGN–NuMA–dynein complex dynamically crosstalks with astral microtubules and the actin cytoskeleton, and how it is regulated to orient the spindle according to cellular and tissue-wide cues. We have also begun to understand how dynein motors and actin regulators interact with mechanosensitive adhesion molecules sensing extracellular mechanical stimuli, such as cadherins and integrins, and with signalling pathways so as to respond to extracellular cues instructing the orientation of the division axis in vivo. In this Review, with the focus on epithelial tissues, we discuss the molecular mechanisms of mitotic spindle orientation in vertebrate cells, and how this machinery is regulated by epithelial cues and extracellular signals to maintain tissue cohesiveness during mitosis. We also outline recent knowledge of how spindle orientation impacts tissue architecture in epithelia and its emerging links to the regulation of cell fate decisions. Finally, we describe how defective spindle orientation can be corrected or its effects eliminated in tissues under physiological conditions, and the pathological implications associated with spindle misorientation.

CancerNature.com

Single cell derived mRNA signals across human kidney tumors

Marry M. van den Heuvel-Eibrink ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-7760-879X4,. Tumor cells may share some patterns of gene expression with their cell of origin, providing clues into the differentiation state and origin of cancer. Here, we study the differentiation state and cellular origin of 1300 childhood and adult kidney tumors. Using single cell mRNA reference maps of normal tissues, we quantify reference “cellular signals” in each tumor. Quantifying global differentiation, we find that childhood tumors exhibit fetal cellular signals, replacing the presumption of “fetalness” with a quantitative measure of immaturity. By contrast, in adult cancers our assessment refutes the suggestion of dedifferentiation towards a fetal state in most cases. We find an intimate connection between developmental mesenchymal populations and childhood renal tumors. We demonstrate the diagnostic potential of our approach with a case study of a cryptic renal tumor. Our findings provide a cellular definition of human renal tumors through an approach that is broadly applicable to human cancer.
ScienceNature.com

Conditioning the microenvironment for soft tissue regeneration in a cell free scaffold

The use of cell-free scaffolds for the regeneration of clinically relevant volumes of soft tissue has been challenged, particularly in the case of synthetic biomaterials, by the difficulty of reconciling the manufacturing and biological performance requirements. Here, we investigated in vivo the importance of biomechanical and biochemical cues for conditioning the 3D regenerative microenvironment towards soft tissue formation. In particular, we evaluated the adipogenesis changes related to 3D mechanical properties by creating a gradient of 3D microenvironments with different stiffnesses using 3D Poly(Urethane-Ester-ether) PUEt scaffolds. Our results showed a significant increase in adipose tissue proportions while decreasing the stiffness of the 3D mechanical microenvironment. This mechanical conditioning effect was also compared with biochemical manipulation by loading extracellular matrices (ECMs) with a PPAR-γ activating molecule. Notably, results showed mechanical and biochemical conditioning equivalency in promoting adipose tissue formation in the conditions tested, suggesting that adequate mechanical signaling could be sufficient to boost adipogenesis by influencing tissue remodeling. Overall, this work could open a new avenue in the design of synthetic 3D scaffolds for microenvironment conditioning towards the regeneration of large volumes of soft and adipose tissue, with practical and direct implications in reconstructive and cosmetic surgery.
ScienceNature.com

GFAP and desmin expression in lymphatic tissues leads to difficulties in distinguishing between glial and stromal cells

Recently, we found many immune cells including antigen presenting cells neurally hard wired in the T-cell zone of most lymphoid organs like amongst others, lymph nodes in rats, mice and humans. Single immune cells were reached by single neurites and enclosed with a dense neural meshwork. As it is well known that axons are always accompanied by glial cells, we were able to identify Schwann cells in the hilum, medullary and capsule region, like expected. Unexpected was the result, that we found oligodendrocyte-like cells in these regions, myelinating more than one axon. Likewise important was the finding, that one of the standard glial markers used, a polyclonal GFAP antibody equally bound to desmin and therefore marked nearly all stromal cells in cortical, paracortical and medullary cord regions. More detailed analysis showed that these results also appeared in many other non-lymphoid organs. Therefore, polyclonal GFAP antibodies are only conditionally usable for immunohistochemical analysis in peripheral tissues outside the central nervous system. It remains to be elucidated, if the binding of the GFAP antibody to desmin has its reason in a special desmin variant that can give stromal cells glial character.
ScienceNature.com

Two human metabolites rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease via a cytosolic unfolded protein response

Age-related changes in cellular metabolism can affect brain homeostasis, creating conditions that are permissive to the onset and progression of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Although the roles of metabolites have been extensively studied with regard to cellular signaling pathways, their effects on protein aggregation remain relatively unexplored. By computationally analysing the Human Metabolome Database, we identified two endogenous metabolites, carnosine and kynurenic acid, that inhibit the aggregation of the amyloid beta peptide (Aβ) and rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease. We found that these metabolites act by triggering a cytosolic unfolded protein response through the transcription factor HSF-1 and downstream chaperones HSP40/J-proteins DNJ-12 and DNJ-19. These results help rationalise previous observations regarding the possible anti-ageing benefits of these metabolites by providing a mechanism for their action. Taken together, our findings provide a link between metabolite homeostasis and protein homeostasis, which could inspire preventative interventions against neurodegenerative disorders.
Sciencearxiv.org

Machine learning galaxy properties from 21 cm lightcones: impact of network architectures and signal contamination

Imaging the cosmic 21 cm signal will map out the first billion years of our Universe. The resulting 3D lightcone (LC) will encode the properties of the unseen first galaxies and physical cosmology. Unfortunately, there is no obvious summary statistic to use when interpreting this non-Gaussian image, and the commonly-used power spectrum may waste valuable information. Here we build on previous work using Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) to infer astrophysical parameters directly from 21 cm LC images. Guided by the properties of LCs, we combine recurrent layers characterizing evolution along the redshift axis with 2D convolutional layers characterizing local correlations in the sky-plane. Such Recursive Neural Networks (RNNs) are known for efficiently learning temporal correlations in sequential data. Using a large database of simulated cosmic 21 cm LCs, we confirm that RNNs outperform previously-used CNNs in recovering UV and X-ray galaxy properties, reducing the mean squared parameter estimation error by factors of $\sim 2 - 8$. We also corrupt the cosmic signal by adding noise expected from a 1000 h integration with the Square Kilometre Array, as well as excising a foreground-contaminated ''horizon wedge''. Parameter prediction errors increase when the NNs are trained on these contaminated LC images, though recovery is still good even in the most pessimistic case (with $R^2 \ge 0.5 - 0.95$). However, we find no notable differences in performance between network architectures on the contaminated images. We argue this is due to the size of our dataset, highlighting the need for larger datasets and/or better data augmentation in order to maximize the potential of NNs in 21 cm parameter estimation.
HealthNature.com

Coordination of endothelial cell positioning and fate specification by the epicardium

The organization of an integrated coronary vasculature requires the specification of immature endothelial cells (ECs) into arterial and venous fates based on their localization within the heart. It remains unclear how spatial information controls EC identity and behavior. Here we use single-cell RNA sequencing at key developmental timepoints to interrogate cellular contributions to coronary vessel patterning and maturation. We perform transcriptional profiling to define a heterogenous population of epicardium-derived cells (EPDCs) that express unique chemokine signatures. We identify a population of Slit2+ EPDCs that emerge following epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT), which we term vascular guidepost cells. We show that the expression of guidepost-derived chemokines such as Slit2 are induced in epicardial cells undergoing EMT, while mesothelium-derived chemokines are silenced. We demonstrate that epicardium-specific deletion of myocardin-related transcription factors in mouse embryos disrupts the expression of key guidance cues and alters EPDC-EC signaling, leading to the persistence of an immature angiogenic EC identity and inappropriate accumulation of ECs on the epicardial surface. Our study suggests that EC pathfinding and fate specification is controlled by a common mechanism and guided by paracrine signaling from EPDCs linking epicardial EMT to EC localization and fate specification in the developing heart.
Sciencecell.com

Apoptotic cells represent a dynamic stem cell niche governing proliferation and tissue regeneration

Apoptotic hair follicle stem cells release Wnt3 and instruct proliferation. A caspase-3/Dusp8/p38 module is responsible for Wnt3 induction in apoptotic cells. Stem cells (SCs) play a key role in homeostasis and repair. While many studies have focused on SC self-renewal and differentiation, little is known regarding the molecular mechanism regulating SC elimination and compensation upon loss. Here, we report that Caspase-9 deletion in hair follicle SCs (HFSCs) attenuates the apoptotic cascade, resulting in significant temporal delays. Surprisingly, Casp9-deficient HFSCs accumulate high levels of cleaved caspase-3 and are improperly cleared due to an essential caspase-3/caspase-9 feedforward loop. These SCs are retained in an apoptotic-engaged state, serving as mitogenic signaling centers by continuously releasing Wnt3 and instructing proliferation. Investigating the underlying mechanism, we reveal a caspase-3/Dusp8/p38 module responsible for Wnt3 induction, which operates in both normal and Casp9-deleted HFSCs. Notably, Casp9-deleted mice display accelerated wound repair and de novo hair follicle regeneration. Taken together, we demonstrate that apoptotic cells represent a dynamic SC niche, from which emanating signals drive SC proliferation and tissue regeneration.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Effects of stem cells from inducible brown adipose tissue on diet-induced obesity in mice

Adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (ASCs) are a promising option for the treatment of obesity and its metabolic co-morbidities. Despite the recent identification of brown adipose tissue (BAT) as a potential target in the management of obesity, the use of ASCs isolated from BAT as a therapy for patients with obesity has not yet been explored. Metabolic activation of BAT has been shown to have not only thermogenic effects, but it also triggers the secretion of factors that confer protection against obesity. Herein, we isolated and characterized ASCs from the visceral adipose tissue surrounding a pheochromocytoma (IB-hASCs), a model of inducible BAT in humans. We then compared the anti-obesity properties of IB-hASCs and human ASCs isolated from visceral white adipose tissue (W-hASCs) in a murine model of diet-induced obesity. We found that both ASC therapies mitigated the metabolic abnormalities of obesity to a similar extent, including reducing weight gain and improving glucose tolerance. However, infusion of IB-hASCs was superior to W-hASCs in suppressing lipogenic and inflammatory markers, as well as preserving insulin secretion. Our findings provide evidence for the metabolic benefits of visceral ASC infusion and support further studies on IB-hASCs as a therapeutic option for obesity-related comorbidities.
Sciencearxiv.org

Influence of Light Soaking on Silicon Heterojunction Solar Cells With Various Architectures

Jean Cattin, Laurie-Lou Senaud, Jan Haschke, Bertrand Paviet-Salomon, Matthieu Despeisse, Christophe Ballif, Mathieu Boccard. In this article, we investigate the effect of prolonged light exposure on silicon heterojunction solar cells. We show that, although light exposure systematicallyimproves solar cell efficiency in the case of devices using intrinsic and p-type layers with optimal thickness, this treatment leads to performance degradation for devices with an insufficiently thick (p) layer on the light-incoming side. Our results indicate that this degradation is caused by a diminution of the (i/p)-layer stack hole-selectivity because of light exposure. Degradation is avoided when a sufficiently thick (p) layer is used, or when exposure of the (p) layer to UV light is avoided, as is the case of the rear-junction configuration, commonly used in the industry. Additionally, applying a forward bias current or an infrared light exposure results in an efficiency increase for all investigated solar cells, independently of the (p)-layer thickness, confirming the beneficial influence of recombination on the performance of silicon heterojunction solar cells.
ScienceNature.com

Cholesterol-dependent plasma membrane order (L) is critical for antigen-specific clonal expansion of CD4 T cells

Early “T cell activation” events are initiated within the lipid microenvironment of the plasma membrane. Role of lipid membrane order (Lo) in spatiotemporal signaling through the antigen receptor in T cells is posited but remains unclear. We have examined the role of membrane order (Lo)/disorder (Ld) in antigen specific CD4+ T cell activation and clonal expansion by first creating membrane disorder, and then reconstituting membrane order by inserting cholesterol into the disordered plasma membrane. Significant revival of antigen specific CD4+ T cell proliferative response was observed after reconstituting the disrupted membrane order with cholesterol. These reconstitution experiments illustrate Koch’s postulate by demonstrating that cholesterol-dependent membrane order (Lo) is critical for responses generated by CD4+ T cells and point to the importance of membrane order and lipid microenvironment in signaling through T cell membrane antigen receptors.
ScienceNature.com

Evaluation of non-thermal effect of microwave radiation and its mode of action in bacterial cell inactivation

A growing body of literature has recognized the non-thermal effect of pulsed microwave radiation (PMR) on bacterial systems. However, its mode of action in deactivating bacteria has not yet been extensively investigated. Nevertheless, it is highly important to advance the applications of PMR from simple to complex biological systems. In this study, we first optimized the conditions of the PMR device and we assessed the results by simulations, using ANSYS HFSS (High Frequency Structure Simulator) and a 3D particle-in-cell code for the electron behavior, to provide a better overview of the bacterial cell exposure to microwave radiation. To determine the sensitivity of PMR, Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus cultures were exposed to PMR (pulse duration: 60 ns, peak frequency: 3.5 GHz) with power density of 17 kW/cm2 at the free space of sample position, which would induce electric field of 8.0 kV/cm inside the PBS solution of falcon tube in this experiment at 25 °C. At various discharges (D) of microwaves, the colony forming unit curves were analyzed. The highest ratios of viable count reductions were observed when the doses were increased from 20D to 80D, which resulted in an approximate 6 log reduction in E. coli and 4 log reduction in S. aureus. Moreover, scanning electron microscopy also revealed surface damage in both bacterial strains after PMR exposure. The bacterial inactivation was attributed to the deactivation of oxidation-regulating genes and DNA damage.
ScienceNature.com

The UL16 protein of HSV-1 promotes the metabolism of cell mitochondria by binding to ANT2 protein

Long-term studies have shown that virus infection affects the energy metabolism of host cells, which mainly affects the function of mitochondria and leads to the hydrolysis of ATP in host cells, but it is not clear how virus infection participates in mitochondrial energy metabolism in host cells. In our study, HUVEC cells were infected with HSV-1, and the differentially expressed genes were obtained by microarray analysis and data analysis. The viral gene encoding protein UL16 was identified to interact with host protein ANT2 by immunoprecipitation and mass spectrometry. We also reported that UL16 transfection promoted oxidative phosphorylation of glucose and significantly increased intracellular ATP content. Furthermore, UL16 was transfected into the HUVEC cell model with mitochondrial dysfunction induced by d-Gal, and it was found that UL16 could restore the mitochondrial function of cells. It was first discovered that viral protein UL16 could enhance mitochondrial function in mammalian cells by promoting mitochondrial metabolism. This study provides a theoretical basis for the prevention and treatment of mitochondrial dysfunction or the pathological process related to mitochondrial dysfunction.
WildlifeNature.com

Bacterial partners and host defenses may define the fate of marine sponges in the future ocean

Coastal areas around the Philippines are home to diverse fish and invertebrate species. However, the compounded impacts of climate change, habitat destruction, and unregulated fishing and mariculture practices, have resulted in the degradation of many reef areas. At our study sites near the Bolinao Marine Laboratory in northwestern Philippines, we find reefs overgrown by algae and marine sponges. This led us to ask what could be underlying the ecological success of these winner organisms, particularly the sponges.
ScienceNature.com

Precise spatiotemporal control of voltage-gated sodium channels by photocaged saxitoxin

Here we report the pharmacologic blockade of voltage-gated sodium ion channels (NaVs) by a synthetic saxitoxin derivative affixed to a photocleavable protecting group. We demonstrate that a functionalized saxitoxin (STX-eac) enables exquisite spatiotemporal control of NaVs to interrupt action potentials in dissociated neurons and nerve fiber bundles. The photo-uncaged inhibitor (STX-ea) is a nanomolar potent, reversible binder of NaVs. We use STX-eac to reveal differential susceptibility of myelinated and unmyelinated axons in the corpus callosum to NaV-dependent alterations in action potential propagation, with unmyelinated axons preferentially showing reduced action potential fidelity under conditions of partial NaV block. These results validate STX-eac as a high precision tool for robust photocontrol of neuronal excitability and action potential generation.
ScienceNature.com

Conserved residues in the extracellular loop 2 regulate Stachel-mediated activation of ADGRG2

Cleavage and dissociation of a large N-terminal fragment and the consequent unmasking of a short sequence (Stachel) remaining on the N-terminus have been proposed as mechanisms of activation of some members of the adhesion G protein-coupled receptor (aGPCR) family. However, the identity of residues that play a role in the activation of aGPCRs by the cognate Stachel remains largely unknown. Protein sequence alignments revealed a conserved stretch of residues in the extracellular loop 2 (ECL2) of all 33 members of the aGPCR family. ADGRG2, an orphan aGPCR, plays a major role in male fertility, Ewing sarcoma cell proliferation, and parathyroid cell function. We used ADGRG2 as a model aGPCR and generated mutants of the conserved residues in the ECL2 via site-directed mutagenesis. We show that tryptophan and isoleucine in the ECL2 are essential for receptor stability and surface expression in the HEK293 cells. By adjusting the receptor surface expression levels, we show that mutation of these residues of ECL2 ablates the Stachel-mediated activation of multiple signaling pathways of ADGRG2. This study provides a novel understanding of the role of the ECL2 in Stachel-mediated signaling and degradation of ADGRG2, which may lay the foundation for the rational design of therapeutics to target aGPCRs.
ScienceNature.com

NUDT15 polymorphism influences the metabolism and therapeutic effects of acyclovir and ganciclovir

Nucleobase and nucleoside analogs (NNA) are widely used as anti-viral and anti-cancer agents, and NNA phosphorylation is essential for the activity of this class of drugs. Recently, diphosphatase NUDT15 was linked to thiopurine metabolism with NUDT15 polymorphism associated with drug toxicity in patients. Profiling NNA drugs, we identify acyclovir (ACV) and ganciclovir (GCV) as two new NNAs metabolized by NUDT15. NUDT15 hydrolyzes ACV and GCV triphosphate metabolites, reducing their effects against cytomegalovirus (CMV) in vitro. Loss of NUDT15 potentiates cytotoxicity of ACV and GCV in host cells. In hematopoietic stem cell transplant patients, the risk of CMV viremia following ACV prophylaxis is associated with NUDT15 genotype (P = 0.015). Donor NUDT15 deficiency is linked to graft failure in patients receiving CMV-seropositive stem cells (P = 0.047). In conclusion, NUDT15 is an important metabolizing enzyme for ACV and GCV, and NUDT15 variation contributes to inter-patient variability in their therapeutic effects.
ScienceNature.com

Radiation exposure induces cross-species temporal metabolic changes that are mitigated in mice by amifostine

Exposure to acute, damaging radiation may occur through a variety of events from cancer therapy and industrial accidents to terrorist attacks and military actions. Our understanding of how to protect individuals and mitigate the effects of radiation injury or Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS) is still limited. There are only a few Food and Drug Administration-approved therapies for ARS; whereas, amifostine is limited to treating low dose (0.7–6 Gy) radiation poisoning arising from cancer radiotherapy. An early intervention is critical to treat ARS, which necessitates identifying diagnostic biomarkers to quickly characterize radiation exposure. Towards this end, a multiplatform metabolomics study was performed to comprehensively characterize the temporal changes in metabolite levels from mice and non-human primate serum samples following γ-irradiation. The metabolomic signature of amifostine was also evaluated in mice as a model for radioprotection. The NMR and mass spectrometry metabolomics analysis identified 23 dysregulated pathways resulting from the radiation exposure. These metabolomic alterations exhibited distinct trajectories within glucose metabolism, phospholipid biosynthesis, and nucleotide metabolism. A return to baseline levels with amifostine treatment occurred for these pathways within a week of radiation exposure. Together, our data suggests a unique physiological change that is independent of radiation dose or species. Furthermore, a metabolic signature of radioprotection was observed through the use of amifostine prophylaxis of ARS.
ChemistryNature.com

Influence of synthesis parameters on crystallization behavior and ionic conductivity of the LiPSI solid electrolyte

Superionic solid electrolytes are key to the development of advanced solid-state Li batteries. In recent years, various materials have been discovered, with ionic conductivities approaching or even exceeding those of carbonate-based liquid electrolytes used in high-performance Li-ion batteries. Among the different classes of inorganic solid electrolytes under study, lithium thiophosphates are one of the most promising due to their high Li-ion conductivity at room temperature and mechanical softness. Here, we report about the effect of synthesis parameters on the crystallization behavior and charge-transport properties of Li4PS4I. We show that thermally induced crystallization of Li4PS4I (P4/nmm), starting from the glassy phase 1.5Li2S–0.5P2S5–LiI, adversely affects the material’s conductivity. However, both conductivity and crystallization temperature can be significantly increased by applying pressure during the preparation.
HealthNature.com

Resveratrol promotes skin wound healing by regulating the miR-212/CASP8 axis

The wound-healing process is a natural response to burn injury. Resveratrol (RES) may have potential as a therapy for wound healing, but how and whether RES regulates skin repair remains poorly understood. Human epidermal keratinocyte (HaCaT) cells were treated with lipopolysaccharide (LPS), and a mouse skin wound-healing model was established. Cell viability and apoptosis were analyzed by 3-(4,5-dimethyl-2-thiazolyl)−2,5-diphenyl-2-H-tetrazolium bromide or flow cytometry. Cell proliferation was assessed by cell viability and colony-formation analyses. Cell migration was tested by wound-healing analysis. The microRNA-212 (miR-212) and caspase-8 (CASP8) levels were determined by quantitative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction and western blotting. The correlation between miR-212 and CASP8 was analyzed by dual-luciferase reporter analysis. Skin wound healing in mice was assessed by measuring the wound area and gap after hematoxylin–eosin (HE) staining. RES reduced the LPS-induced reduction in viability and apoptosis in HaCaT cells. miR-212 expression was reduced by LPS and increased by exposure to RES. RES promoted cell proliferation and migration after LPS treatment by increasing miR-212 levels. CASP8 was a target of miR-212. CASP8 silencing promoted cell proliferation and migration, which was reversed by miR-212 knockdown in LPS-treated HaCaT cells. RES promoted skin wound healing in mice, which was reduced by miR-212 knockdown. Thus, RES facilitates cell proliferation and migration in LPS-treated HaCaT cells and promotes skin wound-healing in a mouse model by regulating the miR-212/CASP8 axis.
ScienceNature.com

Reply to: “Inconsistent prediction capability of ImmuneCells.Sig across different RNA-seq datasets”

Replying to X. Xiao et al. Nature Communication https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24303-5 (2021). In their commentary on our paper1, Xiao et al.2 make a point that the predictive performance of ImmuneCells.Sig is inconsistent. This is mainly due to the batch effect across different RNA-seq data sets (Fig. 1a). The relatively poor generalization of gene expression profiling (GEP) is common in predicting immunotherapy response. For example, Cui et al.3 analyzed ten well-established GEP signatures in the three data sets (VanAllen15, Liu19, Kim18). All ten signatures showed AUC (Area Under The Curve) values <0.66 and nine signatures had AUC < 0.6 in the Liu19 data set (Fig. 6D in Cui et al.3). The IMPRES signature4 performed poorly in all three data sets (AUC values are in the range of 0.5–0.63, Fig. 6D–F in Cui et al.3) and the AUC value of Messina signature is only about 0.2 in the Kim18 data set (Fig. 6F in Cui et al.3). Similarly, inconsistent and low AUC values of the established ICT (immune checkpoint therapy) response signatures were found in another study (Fig. 4g–i in Jiang et al.5). In addition, a study involving tumor specimens from 8135 patients and using the broad category of GEP developed from ten studies showed that the AUC value of this well-trained GEP is only 0.656. It should be noted that some gene expression-based tests are successful in cancer diagnosis such as Oncotype DX for breast cancer. This is because that it is a tumor proliferation genes-based signature measured by a single reference laboratory7. Tumor proliferation genes’ expressions are highly correlated with cancer recurrence, so it is reasonable for Oncotype DX to predict the recurrence of breast cancer. Nevertheless, Oncotype DX could still perform poorly in predicting breast cancer outcome, with AUC values being 0.64 and 0.59 in two breast cancer data sets8.

