Just in time for the start of a new school year, LFCC is hosting a vaccination clinic at the Middletown Campus next week. The first dose of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine will be given Friday, July 9, with the follow-up shot provided four weeks later, Friday, Aug. 6. Second shots will be available July 9 for those who have received their first dose at least 21 days prior and who have brought their vaccination record card with them.