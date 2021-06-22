Top-Rated Stocks: Haverty Furniture Sees Composite Rating Climb To 98

On Tuesday, Haverty Furniture (HVT) got an upgrade for its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating from 94 to 98. The new score means the company is now outperforming 98% of all stocks in terms of the most important fundamental and technical stock-picking criteria. The best stocks tend to have a 95 or better grade as they kick off a significant move so be sure to keep that in mind when looking for the best stocks to buy and watch.