Metrocity Bankshares Inc Joins Rank Of Stocks With 95-Plus Composite Rating

By INVESTOR'S BUSINESS DAILY
Investor's Business Daily
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating for Metrocity Bankshares Inc (MCBS) increased from 94 to 96 Tuesday. The upgrade means the stock currently tops 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength. Metrocity Bankshares Inc is trading within the buy zone from a 17.65 entry...

www.investors.com
