Chaves County showed improvement in the gating criteria the state has used to assess COVID-19 risk in the latest two-week assessment before pandemic restrictions are lifted. For the period of June 15 to 28, Chaves County had an average of 1.4 new cases of COVID-19 per day per 100,000 people, according to the New Mexico Department of Health’s dashboard. That’s down from 3.9 cases per day in the previous two-week period.