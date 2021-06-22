Exploring links between segregation and cardiovascular diseases

Medical researchers at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet (LMU) in Munich have uncovered how signal proteins of the immune system regulate the development of atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis is one of the most common causes of death in Germany. The condition is characterized by the buildup of cholesterol and other fatty metabolites in the arterial wall directly below the endothelial cell layer, which is in direct contact with the bloodstream. This process results in constriction of the artery, which obstructs blood flow and can trigger heart attacks and strokes. Atherosclerosis is generally treated with drugs that reduce the concentration of lipids in the circulation, often using compounds called statins. However, statins effectively reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease in only 35 to 40% of the patients treated. The remaining 60% fail to respond to the medication. This has prompted the search for other drug targets. Since atherosclerosis is linked to chronic inflammatory processes, the immune system might offer new therapeutic options for tackling the disease. A group of researchers led by Professor Esther Lutgens and Dr. Dorothee Atzler at the LMU Medical Center have now elucidated an important component of the immune reaction involved in atherogenesis.