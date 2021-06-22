RIT engineering researcher and UR physician apply for patent for blood typing device

Bloodletting has been practiced by humans for thousands of years. First, the Egyptians started it, afterward it spread to the Greeks and Romans before reaching Asia and Europe. Many medical ailments, including fever, headache, loss of appetite, and digestive problems, were formerly treated using this method. In the beginning, because doctors took significant volumes of blood on occasion, it was deemed problematic. Bloodletting has been shown to be an inefficient and, in some circumstances, harmful therapy. It wasn't as common as it previously was towards the end of the nineteenth century. However, in today's Western society, phlebotomy is solely used for medical testing and the treatment of a few particular blood disorders.