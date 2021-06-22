RIT engineering researcher and UR physician apply for patent for blood typing device
Steven Day, professor of biomedical engineering at RIT, and Majed Refaai, physician and professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center, applied to the U.S. Patent Office this past April for a new blood typing device that can assist trauma patients prior to blood transfusions. The portable system, the Abo Blood Group Point-of-Care Chip Testing Device, would be an immediate step for determining an individual’s blood type at the onset of emergency care.www.rit.edu