Princeton, NJ

D&R Greenway Welcomes “2021 AWE Fellow” Fabio Yales in a partnership with the Latin American Legal Defense and Education Fund

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(PRINCETON, NJ) -- This June, through a special partnership supported by The William Penn Foundation, D&R Greenway Land Trust is welcoming Fabio Yales to a summer Fellowship that will focus on environmental work along the Delaware River. D&R Greenway is committed to mentoring future environmental leaders to succeed in their own preservation missions throughout life.

