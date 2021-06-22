Two Jersey City Arts Organizations Celebrate 1st Anniversary With Virtual Art and Poetry Showcase On June 27

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Join Jersey City’s own Walk_Bye and OpenRoad Poetry for ONE: Walk_Bye and OpenRoad Poetry’s 1st Anniversary, An Art and Poetic Showcase to be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 12:00pm-2:00pm on ZOOM. The ONE Exhibition was inspired by Walk Bye's anniversary on June 27th, a VR Exhibition will showcase the artwork and poetry of Jersey City and International Artists. The Exhibition is divided into three exhibition rooms: Paper, Coming Out of Pandemic, and Coming Out: Pride.