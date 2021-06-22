Cancel
Jersey City, NJ

Two Jersey City Arts Organizations Celebrate 1st Anniversary With Virtual Art and Poetry Showcase On June 27

newjerseystage.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Join Jersey City’s own Walk_Bye and OpenRoad Poetry for ONE: Walk_Bye and OpenRoad Poetry’s 1st Anniversary, An Art and Poetic Showcase to be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 12:00pm-2:00pm on ZOOM. The ONE Exhibition was inspired by Walk Bye's anniversary on June 27th, a VR Exhibition will showcase the artwork and poetry of Jersey City and International Artists. The Exhibition is divided into three exhibition rooms: Paper, Coming Out of Pandemic, and Coming Out: Pride.

www.newjerseystage.com
