Middlesex County announces winners of the 2021 “Don’t Drive Dangerously” Public Service Announcement contest

Middlesex County has announced the winners of the 2021 “Don’t Drive Dangerously” Public Service Announcement (PSA) contest, which was open to teens in all public and non-public Middlesex County High Schools. Winners is the Audio category include: Dunellen High School in first place; New Brunswick High School in second place; and John P. Stevens High School in Edison in third place. Winners in the Video category include: Middlesex County Academy for Allied Health and Biomedical Sciences in Woodbridge in first place; Monroe Township High School in second place; and North Brunswick High School in third place.