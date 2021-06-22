Cancel
SNAKE EYES | New Trailer, Featurette and Poster Available Now!

By Press Release
Dallas Weekly
Dallas Weekly
 16 days ago
Snake Eyes Is Only in Theaters, Dolby Cinema and IMAX July 23, 2021. Paramount Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures and Skydance Present In Association with Hasbro A di Bonaventura Pictures Production. A Robert Schwentke Film “SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS”. OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as...

Dallas Weekly

Dallas Weekly

Dallas, TX
Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 60 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas.

MoviesGeekTyrant

International Trailer for SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS Offers Cool New Footage

Just in case one trailer for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins released this week wasn’t enough, Paramount Pictures has released a second one for you to watch! This is an international trailer and it’s a very different trailer filled with even more cool new footage! The trailer also seems to reveal that the G.I. Joes have been around for 600 years.
Movies/Film

‘Snake Eyes’ International Trailer Suggests the G.I. Joes Have Been Around for 600 Years

Did you know the G.I. Joe team has been around for six centuries? That’s what this new Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins international trailer seems to be suggesting, at least. In all likelihood, this is probably a case of two different lines of dialogue being cut together for the sake of exposition. But when you take it as-is, it sure sounds like Andrew Koji‘s Storm Shadow is saying the Joes have been active and working for 600 years.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

New ‘Snake Eyes’ International Trailer Features More Ninja Action And COBRA Trying To Start A War

Following the domestic trailer released just days ago, Paramount has dropped a new international trailer for Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins with some different footage. There are high hopes that this will be the film that makes GI Joe a big screen staple, similar to its ’80s counterpart Transformers. Two previous attempts, 2009’s The Rise of Cobra and 2013’s Retaliation failed to get the job done despite decent box offices.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Creature horror Medusa gets a trailer, poster and images

Ahead of its release this August, a trailer, poster and images have arrived online for the upcoming horror Medusa. Directed by Matthew B.C., the film tells the story of a young woman who finds her life taking a turn for the worse when she stars to experience a change to her senses and appearance after being bitten by a snake; take a look here…
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Candyman gets a new poster and trailer

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer and poster for Candyman, director Nia DaCosta’s ‘contemporary incarnation’ of the 1992 cult classic horror which stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Anthony, a visual artist who unleashes a terrifying wave of violence when he begins to explore the macabre details of the true story behind Candyman; take a look here…
Movieslrmonline.com

July 2021 Preview: Black Widow, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Snake Eyes, Jungle Cruise

Welcome to GeekScholars Movie News presented by LRM Online! This regular podcast features The GeekScholars—Jill, Chris, and Fox—as they discuss a roundup of current happenings in Hollywood!. On this week’s show GeekScholars Jill, Chris, and Fox reveal their Rotten Tomatoes and Opening Box Office Predictions for:. 01:24 – Black Widow.
Moviesramascreen.com

New Posters And Dueling Trailers For Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE Starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson

Disney has released these dueling trailers for “Jungle Cruise,” celebrating the one-month countdown to the film’s release on Friday, July 30. Watch Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) and Skipper Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) square off in competing trailers and decide for yourself…are you Team Frank or Team Lily? Be sure to also check out the brand-new character posters as well.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Jungle Cruise: 7 New Character Posters and 2 New Trailers

When it comes to Disney movies that might come out of nowhere and make a ton at the box office, Jungle Cruise might be that movie. Dwayne Johnson seems to print money at the box office, and this is the sort of movie that could do really well. We'll have to see how the reviews end up turning out and if there is going to be any variation at the box office because of the Premier Access offering on Disney+. This is the last movie, at the time of writing, that will have a hybrid release, and the rest of the big 2021 movies will be straight theatrical releases. However, considering the spread of the Delta variant of COVID, who knows that the rest of this year is going to look like [keep wearing your masks even if you've already gotten your shots so we can go see movies on the big screen]. Disney is keeping up the dueling marketing for Jungle Cruise that they have been doing since the first footage was shown, but it's a joke that Debra Messing was not in on, according to a now-deleted tweet.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Trailer and Posters for Indie Werewolf Thriller THE HUNTING

A new trailer has been released for the indie werewolf thriller The Hunting. The flick is directed by filmmaker Mark Andrew Hamer, making his feature narrative directorial debut after his documentary Healing a Community and lots of work in VFX and as an executive producer. Hamer co-wrote the screenplay with Heather Ryan and Terrance Ryan.
MoviesMovieWeb

Snake Eyes IMAX Poster Unites Iconic G.I. Joe Heroes in the Ultimate Fight Against Cobra

The new official theatrical release poster for the upcoming film, Snake Eyes, pays off to the entire cast. The new project is an upcoming American superhero film directed by Robert Schwentke, from a screenplay by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse. Snake Eyes is based on Hasbro's G.I. Joe toy, comic book character, and media franchise. The film is a reboot, and the third installment in the G.I. Joe film series, and will serves as an origin story for the deadly assassin. See the newly released poster below!
ComicsComicBook

Isekai Quartet Announces New Movie With Teaser Trailer, Poster

Isekai Quartet has announced a new movie is on the way with special new teaser trailer and poster! Kadokawa struck a chord with fans when it announced that it planned to have upwards of 40 new anime productions in the works each year going forward, and fans have begun to see the fruits of that labor with some long awaited sequels. This includes new follow up anime seasons to series like Overlord, Saga of Tanya the Evil, and more. Now the newest addition to all of that is our first look at how Isekai Quartet will be continuing.
Moviessknr.net

A New Jungle Cruise Featurette Arrives

Looking forward to seeing this one and the new Featurette looks great. DISNEY DEBUTS “JUNGLE CRUISE” “BIG ADVENTURE” FEATURETTE JAM-PACKED WITH FUN & THRILLS. Watch the new “Big Adventure” featurette for Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” and join stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for an inside glimpse at the adventure of a lifetime.
Movies/Film

‘Lamb’ Trailer: Noomi Rapace Raises a Sheep Child in A24’s New Horror Movie

The 2021 Cannes Film Festival is now underway, and one of the films playing this year in the Un Certain Regard section is Lamb, an Icelandic thriller starring Noomi Rapace as the (adoptive?) mother of a half-human, half-sheep child. You heard that right. The film is set to premiere at the festival on July 13 but indie-horror distributor A24 has already acquired the North American rights and now we have a look at the first international teaser.
MoviesGamespot

Universal Films Will Head Exclusively To Peacock After Theatrical Release

Starting in 2022, all Universal movies, including franchises like The Fast and the Furious and Jurassic World, will head to Peacock after the theatrical window, thanks to a new deal between the streaming service and Universal Pictures, NBCUniversal announced. "The deal includes an accelerated window that will bring Universal, Focus...
MoviesPaste Magazine

Val Kilmer Doc from Amazon Studios, A24 Gets First Trailer Before Cannes Premiere

Since revealing his two-year battle with throat cancer in 2017—during which he received two tracheotomies, hindering his voice to the point where he now needs a voice box to speak—actor Val Kilmer had stepped away from the spotlight. But now, with the use of old home video footage and narration from his son, Jack, the prolific actor tells the story of his life in the upcoming documentary Val, set to premiere at Cannes on July 7.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Karen Gillan’s New Netflix Movie Is Getting A Sequel

Netflix’s upcoming action movie Gunpowder Milkshake isn’t even releasing until the 14th of this month, but it’s already been confirmed that a sequel is in development. Admittedly, that’s hardly surprising news when the trailer alone promised a violent and stylish effort with plenty of franchise potential in the premise, and the film looks like it’s going to deliver fun by the bucketload.
ComicsComicBook

Baki: Son of Ogre Reveals New Trailer and Poster

If you thought the previous seasons following the son of Yujiro Hanma were insane, you haven't seen anything yet as the upcoming next chapter of Baki in Son of Ogre has released a brand new trailer and poster giving fans a glimpse at the future events that are almost impossible to believe. With the next chapter in Baki's story seeing him fight against the likes of a giant praying mantis and boxing legend Mike Tyson, it's clear that the son of Yujiro is going to have quite a few monumental battles to look forward to as he moves close to his goal of overcoming his father.

