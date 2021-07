Too often, we talk ourselves out of what we really want, merely because old beliefs and feelings associated with those dreams pop up as soon as we start to visualize them. Think about how many times in your life you’ve abandoned something that was important to you because it just felt too hard, or you didn’t get the support you wanted, or there was some other “insurmountable” obstacle in your way. How many excuses have you heard yourself use in your lifetime? How many dreams have fallen by the wayside?