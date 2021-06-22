Cancel
Mental Health

In a Murky Sea of Mental Health Apps, Consumers Left Adrift

Cover picture for the articleFor tech startups looking to cash in on unmet need, that translates into more than 50 million potential customers. — This article was published on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 inKaiser Health News. In the eyes of the tech industry, mental health treatment is an area ripe for disruption. In any...

Mental HealthUS News and World Report

The Best Communities for Mental Health in the U.S.

Mental and physical health can go hand in hand: Having a physical illness can lead to poorer mental health and vice versa, while good mental health improves an individual’s overall well-being, relationships and ability to contribute to society. Yet data indicates more than half of Americans will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder during their lifetime, and experts are concerned about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Importance of Mental Health Education

Emotional wellness challenges are frequently unavoidable, affecting numerous formative results. Poor psychological well-being can have a few unfavorable impacts on kids and youth. Not exclusively would it be able to affect scholarly execution and achievement, however, it might likewise meddle with social connections and actual wellbeing. Youngsters who experience the ill effects of psychological instabilities are at more danger for grown-up beginning actual medical issues like coronary illness, diabetes, and malignant growth as per Charles Michael Vaughn Lesin Vodka. They are additionally bound to be associated with the criminal equity framework. There is no well-being without emotional well-being. That is, if our childhood is not intellectually well, they won’t be actually well, and their capacity to decidedly affect our general public will be weakened.
Mental HealthThe Fix

Mental Health Awareness in Sobriety

Sobriety is a major pathway to good mental health, but it does not secure it. Instead, having your brain and body free and clear of addictive substances allows you to make the best choices necessary for mental health, and gives you the strength to do the necessary work. The trauma resulting from the pandemic and a year of social isolation have brought these issues into sharp focus, and this opens up important conversations by releasing the stigma around mental illness as a whole.
Mississippi StatePicayune Item

PROMISE destigmatizes mental health for farmers

Colby Hardin managed his depression since he was diagnosed at 18. With medication, he kept it under control throughout college, while working at Mississippi State University’s dairy farm. He fell in love with dairy work, and after graduation took a job managing a 300-unit dairy farm at a prison in...
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Mental Health Case Manager

Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $18.36-$23.56 Hourly Closes: 7/14/21 Under general supervision, provides case management and psychiatric after-care services for mentally ill and emotionally disturbed clients on an out-patient basis; collaborates with inter-disciplinary health treatment teams to plan treatment strategy and assists with developing treatment programs; performs related work as assigned.
Mental HealthPosted by
ABC7 News Bay Area

Get help with mental health issues

Navigating during this time of uncertainty can be stressful and upsetting to many. Whether you are dealing with anxiety, depression or are experiencing a crisis we have resources that can help. See below for more information that can help you find an ally and get help.
Amherst, MAbostonnews.net

Study on mental health care patients

Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): In a new research led by a University of Massachusetts Amherst psychotherapy researcher, mental health care patients matched with therapists who had a strong track record of treating the patients' primary concerns had better results than patients who were not so matched. The findings of...
Mental Healthlowerbuckstimes.com

Adding mental health professionals in schools

Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick and Josh Gottheimer introduced the Mental Health in Schools Excellence Program Act. This legislation addresses the shortage of mental health professionals, like school psychologists, social workers and counselors. Specifically, authorization is granted to establish partnerships between the Department of Education and eligible graduate programs to cover up...
Sweetwater County, WYGreen River Star

Nurse earns mental health certification

The Pediatric Nursing Certification Board recently certified Tamara Walker to practice as a Pediatric Primary Care Mental Health Specialist. Walker is a Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at the Pediatric Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial. More than a year ago, she trained and began offering the COPE – Creating Opportunities for Personal Empowerment – program, a seven-week cognitive behavioral therapy program designed to build resiliency skills in children and teenagers.
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

‘Mental Health and the Cost of Our Wars

J. Michael Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation and Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) founder and executive director, wrote commentary for The Hill titled “Mental health and the cost of our wars.”. In 2011, Haynie founded the IVMF, the nation’s first interdisciplinary institute created to inform...
Mental HealthMichigan Daily

Navigating mental health resources on campus

Content warning: This article mentions suicide. A 2018 report from the American College Health Association found that over 40% of U.S. college students had “felt so depressed they had difficulty functioning.” A Reuters Health report found that suicidal thinking, self-harm and extreme depression more than doubled between 2007 and 2018.
Mental Healthwlvt.org

Lafayette Lens: Minding Mental Health

In this edition of Lafayette Lens, policy studies students from Spring 2021 look deeply into various types of mental disorders, explore the causes, and hear from experts on promising treatments and remedies. They reflect on gaps in access to mental health care, and how the pandemic has affected treatment options and support systems.
Mental Healthbryanhealth.com

The Pandemic is Improving, But My Mental Health is Not

Vaccination rates are on the rise. Mandatory health restrictions are being loosened across the country. Best of all, infection rates and hospitalization rates are drastically dropping. Many Americans are happily leaving the confines of their homes and returning to a sense of “normalcy” – dining out, shopping and going back to work.
Brookline, MAthesagonline.com

Guide to stress and mental health

Stress. As much as people try to avoid it, sometimes it is inevitable. Many freshmen have lived in Brookline their whole life and attended the same K-8 school, so it is anticipated that the adjustment to a new school will cause stress. The guidance counselors and social workers have advice to manage this stress and how to have a healthy mental health.
Bartholomew County, INRepublic

County prioritizing mental health at jail

While multi-million-dollar grants often grab the most attention, smaller awards can also make a major difference in our community. Last week, the Bartholomew County Commissioners ratified an agreement between the county and the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute to create a $187,000 grant to go to the jail to increase mental health services.
Women's Healthsciencecodex.com

Studies explore links between stress, choline deficiency, preterm births, and mental health

In two recent articles published in Schizophrenia Bulletin, Sharon Hunter, PhD, an associate professor in the University of Colorado School of Medicine Department of Psychiatry, and M. Camille Hoffman, MD, MSc, an associate professor in the University of Colorado School of Medicine Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, along with their research group, have uncovered a potential link between choline deficiency in Black pregnant women in the United States and increased risk of developmental and behavioral issues that can evolve into mental illness later in their children's lives.
Mental Healthsignalscv.com

Strategies to protect mental health

Improving one’s overall health and maintaining that health over the long haul can have a profound impact on quality of life. For example, the Harvard Medical School notes that regular exercise can slow the natural decline in physical performance that occurs as people age. That means routine exercise can serve as something like a fountain of youth that allows people to keep their cardiovascular fitness, metabolism and muscle function on par with their younger counterparts.
Mental HealthBradford Era

Covering student mental health needs

No matter the vitality of Wall Street, no matter the rate of unemployment, no matter the reading produced by any measuring tool that gauges the status of pandemic recovery, there can be no full rebound from COVID-19 without ensuring the health — physical, emotional and mental — of students. Advocates...

