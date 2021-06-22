Cancel
Billie Eilish Says She Is Sorry After TikTok Video Shows Her Mouthing A Racist Slur

By Bill Chappell
North Country Public Radio
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePop star Billie Eilish is apologizing for mouthing a racist slur after questions were raised by an old video of her that quickly went viral on TikTok. Eilish says she is "being labeled something that I am not," after critics said her actions were insensitive at best and racist at worst.

