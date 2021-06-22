Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Is ‘Dead Space’, one of the scariest games ever, being revived?

By Cameron Syme
happymag.tv
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an eight-year hiatus, could the studio behind Star Wars: Squadrons be reviving Dead Space, one of the scariest franchises ever made?. According to journalist Jeff Grubb, EA is planning to unveil a reimagining of an already established IP during their EA Play Live event on July 22. Online video game publication, Gematsu, believes that the IP in question is Dead Space and EuroGamer have corroborated this information in a recent article as well.

happymag.tv
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Grubb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Player Games#Ip#Ea#Battlefield 2042
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Lord’s Minute: Dead Space Reboot Imminent?

Welcome to the Lord’s Minute, our quick-hit video series where we team with the Iron Lords Podcast Hosts to discuss the latest news in gaming and beyond. Today, Editor-in-Chief Josh Reding is joined by Lord Addict to discuss rumors of Dead Space returning. The iconic horror franchise was a staple just a generation ago. Since 2013, Dead Space has been, well, dead. Now it looks like EA motive, developer of Star Wars Squadrons may be taking up the reins. Let’s dig in.
Video GamesRely on Horror

Dead Space Revival Being Developed by EA Motive Say Multiple Sources

According to multiple sources, a potential Dead Space revival is on the way. Rumor has it that Motive, a Canadian studio owned by Electronic Arts, is developing a new title which will be a reimagining of the series, as opposed to a direct sequel. Motive is best known for the fun and addictive Star Wars: Squadrons, which released in October of last year.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Are We Getting A Dead Space Remake?

Capcom did something that should hopefully catch on with a lot of franchises out there. With Resident Evil, the franchise is already beloved and has a strong fan base. However, it’s a long-running video game series that’s decades-old which means that you might not have the ability or even desire to go back and play those earlier installments. That can be said for a lot of video games out there whether it’s limitations on getting hardware to run the games to even finding a copy available that’s not either skyrocketed in terms of price or just difficult to wrap your mind around the older style of mechanics.
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

Dead Space Becoming a Little Less Dead

It seems like EA is finally bringing back Dead Space, a franchise that has long been dead but many have been hoping would return. According to a post on GamesBeat, written by Jeff Grubb who is well known for having quite a bit of insider information, EA is currently working on a remake of the original Dead Space. The remake is being headed by EA Motive, a relatively newer studio that was behind 2020’s Star Wars: Squadrons, and also ran support on 2017’s Star Wars Battlefront II. This new entry will be a reboot set to reinvigorate the franchise, so don’t expect to see Issac Clark’s story continuing. According to GamesBeat’s article, EA is taking notes from Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 2 and is working to make the remake in a similar manner.
Video GamesPosted by
HackerNoon

7 Scariest Roblox Horror Games: The Absolute Scariest

If most of Roblox’s usual offerings of fun, brightly coloured games don’t have the intensity that you want anymore, or if you just need a good scare to get your heart racing, you might want to try some of the platform’s best horror games. The talented creators on Roblox have...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Dead Space's return could be a remake and not a new game

A Dead Space return has long been rumoured, with everything from a remaster of the first game to a new game being hinted at. It looks like it’ll be somewhere in between, with reports suggesting that EA Motive are working on a remake of the original game, and an expected reveal at July 22’s EA Play Live.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Dead Space: Beloved sci-fi horror could be revived at EA Play Live

Over the past week, rumors have run wild about EA possibly reviving Dead Space, the beloved sci-fi survival horror franchise. Gamesbeat journalist Jeff Grubb was the first to bring up the possibility of EA Motive working on a revival of “an established IP” back in March. He doubled down on this speculation earlier this week when he teased: “we’re going to see it… if we’re not dead first.”
Video Gamesvideochums.com

Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game

A new Space Jam movie is coming out soon for some reason and here's a new video game to mark the occasion so let's check it out. I love Bugs Bunny and beat 'em ups. You'd think the former's cunning shenanigans would blend well with the latter's visceral sense of action but after playing Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game; perhaps it's not a good mix. At least, it might have been if it was a full-fledged game but we'll get to that later. Its story involves a rogue AI known as Al-G Rhythm that captures LeBron James in a server. What? 🤔 Anyway, you play as Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, or LeBron James and it's your job to fend off the AI's henchmen known as the Goon Squad as well as their many robot soldiers. All of this comes together in a decent-looking package complete with colourful old-school graphics that are rather appealing and charmingly-animated. Of course, all of this is secondary so what's the gameplay like?
Video Gamestheclevelandamerican.com

The Next Dead Space Remake Rumors Reported by GamesBeat

Nowadays, the game series is more popular in the market and it also has many trending features. Everyone knows the EA games series and it also had some from it. Yes, the rumor is that the EA will reveal the favorite series revival at this month in the live event. They are said to not only make the Dead space remake but also take the remake of another series too. It was Capcom’s recent Resident Evil remakes. These games series teams also announced their remake work officially.
Video GamesNME

Should ‘Dead Space’ stay dead?

My memories of mooching around the USG Ishimura are nothing but good ones; terrifying, but good. Dead Space was horror, yes, but it was a slicker, more sophisticated offering than we’d been used to, a new adventure that perfectly fused a grim sci-fi story with stunning set design and gorgeous aural soundscapes. I can’t say I enjoyed every moment of it – protagonist Isaac Clarke and I bonded fiercely over our shared disgust of the Necromorphs that stomped the corridors of that abandoned spaceship, although I screamed out loud more than he ever did – but my god, what a ride it was.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Dead Space reboot is reportedly "a full-fledged remake"

The Dead Space rumour mill has fired up once more, thanks to a new report that states the alleged reboot of the series will be a "full-fledged" remake inspired by Capcom's Resident Evil remakes. The news comes from VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb, who first claimed that EA Motive was working on...
Behind Viral Videospsu.com

Dead Space YouTube Shows Signs Of Life Amidst Franchise Revival Rumors

EA has updated the Dead Space YouTube account for the first time in years with a new image of one of Isaac Clarke’s advanced suits from Dead Space 2. While that doesn’t sound all that exciting, it’s worth nothing that this is the first signs of activity in ages, and more importantly, it’s happened in wake of rumors about the Dead Space franchise being revived with a brand new instalment.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Motive Reportedly Developing Dead Space Remake - News

It was reported recently that Star Wars Squadrons developer EA Motive is developing a revival of "an established IP." VentureBeat is now reporting that following reports from Eurogamer and Gematsu they can confirm EA Motive is developing a remake of the Dead Space franchise. EA Motive for the Dead Space...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

EA announces it’s working on a remake of Dead Space

EA announced in the past months that it will be reviving one of the fan-favorite series at the EA Play Live event in July. EA announced today that it is a remake of Dead Space, the game series that has been wondered by fans. GamesBeat’in According to the news, EA...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Rumor has it a Dead Space reboot is in development

One of my favorite games ever is being rebooted, according to Gematsu, Eurogamer, and Venture Beat, who all say they've heard that a Dead Space revival is in development. Specifically, Venture Beat's Jeff Grubb says that EA is "rebooting the franchise with a full-fledged remake." The original Dead Space (which...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

How Fans Revived This Dead Metal Gear Game

Keeping an online experience active is an investment for companies that requires time and money, both of which become hard to justify as a player base thins. Once a publisher officially abandons a multiplayer game, bringing it back can be extremely difficult, as it further disperses the audience and introduces new technical challenges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy