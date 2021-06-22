Is ‘Dead Space’, one of the scariest games ever, being revived?

A new Space Jam movie is coming out soon for some reason and here's a new video game to mark the occasion so let's check it out. I love Bugs Bunny and beat 'em ups. You'd think the former's cunning shenanigans would blend well with the latter's visceral sense of action but after playing Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game; perhaps it's not a good mix. At least, it might have been if it was a full-fledged game but we'll get to that later. Its story involves a rogue AI known as Al-G Rhythm that captures LeBron James in a server. What? 🤔 Anyway, you play as Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, or LeBron James and it's your job to fend off the AI's henchmen known as the Goon Squad as well as their many robot soldiers. All of this comes together in a decent-looking package complete with colourful old-school graphics that are rather appealing and charmingly-animated. Of course, all of this is secondary so what's the gameplay like?