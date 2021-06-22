Is ‘Dead Space’, one of the scariest games ever, being revived?
After an eight-year hiatus, could the studio behind Star Wars: Squadrons be reviving Dead Space, one of the scariest franchises ever made?. According to journalist Jeff Grubb, EA is planning to unveil a reimagining of an already established IP during their EA Play Live event on July 22. Online video game publication, Gematsu, believes that the IP in question is Dead Space and EuroGamer have corroborated this information in a recent article as well.happymag.tv