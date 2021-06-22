Cancel
Lattice Light-Sheet Microscopy Provides Real-Time 3D Views for Targeted Malaria Treatments

Photonics.com
 17 days ago

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 22, 2021 — With the help of a custom-built lattice light-sheet microscope, researchers at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute (WEHI) captured high-resolution 3D video images of individual malaria parasites (Plasmodium falciparum) invading red blood cells in real time, and they observed the molecular and cellular changes that occurred throughout the very fast process.

www.photonics.com
