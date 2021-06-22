Cancel
Most with hearing loss don’t see a doctor

By Margaret Foster
The Beacon Newspapers
The Beacon Newspapers
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rfxIJ_0abv5Ajx00

About 48 million Americans have some form of hearing loss, whether from illness, military service or too many loud concerts. Worldwide, 1 in 4 people will experience hearing loss by 2050, according to the World Health Organization’s first World Report on Hearing, released this year.

In May, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) announced that its recent poll of 2,500 adults showed a “disconnect between the high value that Americans say they place on their hearing and their low willingness to be treated for any hearing loss,” according to a statement.

That’s a problem because hearing loss can affect our health.

“We know, and are consistently learning more, about how untreated hearing loss can not only impact a person’s quality of life and mental health, but that it can also be associated with cognitive decline, dementia, preventable hospitalizations and more,” said A. Lynn Williams, PhD, ASHA president.

“There are effective treatment options that can enable adults with hearing loss to live fuller and more satisfying lives.”

Results of the survey

The poll, conducted by YouGov in March 2021, found the following:

—80% of Americans say maintaining their hearing health is extremely important or very important to their quality of life.

—Yet only 2 in 10 (20%) adults have had a hearing test in the past 5 years, compared with roughly 6 in 10 (61%) who have had their vision tested.

—More than half (51%) of all adults reported having hearing problems, but only 11% of those respondents have sought treatment.

—More than three-quarters (78%) of those with hearing problems have had these difficulties for 1 or more years — and over one third (35%) have had trouble for 5 or more years.

—42% of Americans understand that mild hearing loss can impact a person’s life or daily functioning. Yet more than half of those with untreated hearing problems (56%) say that they would be unlikely to treat it unless it was “severe.”

—64% say they would be “much more” or “more” likely to seek treatment for hearing difficulties if they knew it could help lower the risk of developing dementia later in life.

—44% of employed adults worry that hearing loss would reduce their effectiveness at work — and 37% worry that it could hurt their ability to remain employed.

—People are much more likely to seek treatment if a loved one encourages them to do so: Roughly 6 in 10 said that they would likely seek help if either their spouse/partner (59%) or child (61%) asked them to.

This spring, ASHA’s consumer affiliate, the National Association for Hearing and Speech Action, launched a public service announcement campaign called “Act Now on Hearing” to encourage the public to take action on their hearing difficulties by visiting a certified audiologist for a hearing evaluation.

Visit ActNowonHearing.com to learn the signs of hearing loss or search for a certified audiologist. Or call ASHA at 1-800-638-8255 or by TTY at (301) 296-5650.

Shin

Vitamin D: Is It Still a Wonder Drug For Covid-19?

Although the new clinical trial finds no benefit, it still tells us important things about vitamin D and Covid-19. Previously, twosmall randomized controlled trials (RCTs) have advocated vitamin D treatment for Covid-19, which I detailed here and here. But not every trial will show the same encouraging results, which is how things usually are. Even the FDA-approved remdesivir drug that inhibits coronavirus replication did not pass the W.H.O Solidarity trial and other trials.

