Molecular Coating Outperforms Traditional Material to Improve Solar Cell Performance

Photonics.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHUWAL, Saudi Arabia, June 22, 2021 — Experiments showed that a coating just one molecule thick can significantly enhance the performance of an organic photovoltaic cell (OPV). In performance, the coating outperformed PEDOT:PSS, which is the leading material used for the same task. In addition to improving the performance of OPVs, the single-molecule coating developed by scientists at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) could be used to improve other devices that rely on organic molecules, such as LEDs and photodetectors.

www.photonics.com
