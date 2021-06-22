Cancel
Chipotle races into video game promotions

By Dan Berthiaume
chainstoreage.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChipotle Mexican Grill is the latest retailer to embrace video games as a means of engaging customers and building loyalty. On Wednesday, June 23, the quick-service retailer is introducing a new video game called Chipotle Race to Rewards Exchange. Part of its Chipotle Rewards loyalty program, the interactive racing game will challenge players to earn game points and avoid obstacles for a chance to win a 2021 Tesla Model 3 and other prizes.

