Chipotle races into video game promotions

Looking for the absolute best racing games available on current consoles? Well, you’ve come to the right place. While past generations have seen some absolutely phenomenal racing games, we’re keeping this list to titles you can find and play on at least one of the consoles available today, whether that’s PS4 and PS5, Xbox One to X/S or Nintendo Switch. Many of these are also available on PC, where there are also, of course, some brilliant PC-exclusive racers like iRacing and RFactor. But from a console gamer’s point of view, whether you like racing sims or kart racing, everyone should find something great to play here.