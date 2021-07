MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Increasingly, shoppers have evolved from caring not only about the quality and price of products they purchase, but the values and commitments companies and retailers that are producing and selling goods. To offer consumers a shopping experience they can feel good about, Target recently launched its new Target Forward sustainability strategy that aims to positively impact both people and the planet. As part of the strategy, the retailer has invested more than $1 billion into the health, safety, and well-being of its employees, raising its minimum wage to $15/hour.