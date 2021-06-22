Cancel
Elections

Peggy Hubbard's campaign committee receives $850 from July to December 2020

By Illinois Business Daily Reports
ilbusinessdaily.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeggy Hubbard's campaign committee, Peggy Hubbard for US Senate, Inc., received $850 from July to December 2020, according to data from the Federal Election Commission. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) is the independent regulatory agency charged with administering and enforcing the federal campaign finance law. The FEC has jurisdiction over the financing of campaigns for the U.S. House, Senate, Presidency and the Vice Presidency.

ilbusinessdaily.com
