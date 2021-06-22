Maine Legislature Approves State-Sponsored IRA Plan
Legislators in Maine have approved a bill aimed at promoting retirement savings among the state’s workers whose employers don’t offer retirement plans. The bill, introduced in the Maine Senate by Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, in May and passed by the state House and Senate last week, would set up the Maine Retirement Savings Program as a public-private partnership that would enable such workers to contribute to a Roth individual retirement account directly from their paycheck, according to Vitelli’s office.financialadvisoriq.com