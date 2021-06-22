Cancel
Economy

DGIST faculty start-up CTCELLS, selected for '200 Baby Unicorns Fostering Project'

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

CTCELLS, established by Prof. Minseok Kim of the Department of New Biology, DGIST, was selected for the '200 Baby Unicorns Fostering Project' organized by Ministry of SMEs and Startups(MSS) and Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development(KISED), recently. MSS recently selected and announced 60 baby unicorns in 2021 as a...

www.eurekalert.org
Aerospace & Defense

Space BD Joins University of Tokyo, Clark Memorial High School to Develop & Operate Satellite

Astronaut Naoko Yamazaki serving as the project ambassador. TOKYO and HOKKAIDO, Japan (Space BD PR) – Clark Memorial International High School (Clark International), Space BD Inc., and the University of Tokyo, Graduate School of Engineering announced the start of a new education project, called the Space Education Project, focusing on satellite development. Under this project, the three organizations aim to foster leaders for our future society. The Japanese astronaut Naoko Yamazaki is also involved as the project ambassador.
Technology

DGIST launched 'Institute of Next-generation Semiconductor convergence Technology (INST)'

DGIST (Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology) DGIST opened INST to support the creation and further commercialization of next-generation semiconductor convergence technologies. President Young Kuk, DGIST, as well as other prominent administrators and academic members, attended the opening ceremony. Since 2011, DGIST has established the "Seven Core Public Infrastructure...
Economy

Ghana International Bank selects Backbase for transformation project

Ghana International Bank (GHIB), a UK-headquartered pan-African bank, announces today that it has partnered with Engagement Banking technology provider Backbase. The partnership will underpin the bank’s digital transformation, accelerate innovation and, by allowing GHIB to create tailor-made solutions, provide an enhanced, seamless experience for the bank’s customers. With modern, cloud-native...
Technology

New 6G research center unites industry leaders and UT wireless experts

Teaming up with industry titans including Samsung, NVIDIA, and more, researchers at The University of Texas at Austin are launching 6G@UT, a new research center to lay the groundwork for 6G, the next generation of wireless technology. 5G is just emerging as the dominant cellular technology after years of research...
Economy

Diversification in supply chain crucial to avoid 'food shock' in cities

Diversification in the sourcing of food into cities can go a long way to tempering "food shock" -- a sudden drop in food supply due to unforeseen events, according to a team of researchers from Penn State and Northern Arizona University, who developed a statistical risk model linking supply chain diversity to the probability of a city experiencing food shocks.
Science

Machine learning models based on thermal data predict solar radiation

A research team at the University of Córdoba has developed and evaluated models for the prediction of solar radiation in nine locations in southern Spain and North Carolina (USA). Measuring solar radiation is costly, as are all the tasks related to the maintenance and calibration of the most commonly used...
Industry

ExxonMobil selects TechnipFMC and Halliburton for Payara project

ExxonMobil has selected UK-based TechnipFMC and Halliburton to provide the fibre optic solution for the $9bn Payara field development project offshore Guyana. TechnipFMC provides optical connectivity from the topside to the completions while Halliburton offers the fibre optic sensing technology and analysis that would support reservoir diagnostics. This collaboration is...
Education

1st batch Int'l Joint M Tech graduate from IIT Guwahati

By Joymala BagchiGuwahati (Assam) [India], July 9 (ANI): The first batch of International Joint M.Tech Degree in Food Science and Technology (IMDFST) at IIT Guwahati are graduating this year. The International Joint M.Tech. degree is a joint academic exercise of IIT Guwahati' Department of Chemical Engineering, Bio-sciences and Bio-engineering, Chemistry...
Energy Industry
Wake Up Wyoming

Some Very Good News For Wyoming Coal

First, the bad news: Wyoming has lost more jobs in the mining and energy industry in the past few months, according to reports. Now the good news: A coal power plant in North Dakota will stay online after requests were received from Canada and surrounding states. Reliable power is needed and wind and solar have simply not been providing it. According to the Wall Street Journal, it's not just around the globe but here in America where the economy is making a slow comeback after the government shut it down. More reliable power is needed. A lot more.
Manufacturing

A scalable multilayer metafabric provides passive daytime radiative cooling

American Association for the Advancement of Science. Researchers present a new, scalable metafabric knitted with composite microfibers that provides daytime radiative cooling functionality in a durable textile. Our rapidly warming world has created a demand for innovative new textiles that help passively cool those who wear them. Various types of radiative cooling textiles, which improve the heat transfer between the skin and environment, offer a promising form of personal thermal management. However, many of these materials lack durability or are challenging to produce at scales needed for widespread application. Here, Shaoning Zeng and colleagues present a multilayer metafabric composed of a titanium oxide polylactic acid composite laminated with a polytetrafluoroethylene layer. This combination creates a textile with exceptional passive radiative cooling functionality and excellent mechanical properties, like durability, waterproofness, and breathability. According to the authors, the fabric can provide both high emissivity (94.5%) in the atmospheric window and high reflectivity (92.4%) in the solar spectrum. What's more, this material can be easily and cost-effectively produced through scalable industrial manufacturing routes. To demonstrate the practical application of the material, Zeng et al. conducted a series of tests, one of which showed that the human body covered by the metafabric could be passively cooled down roughly 4.8 degrees Celsius lower than that covered by commercial cotton fabric.
Engineering

Biomedical engineering faculty member receives NSF funding to further develop microfluidic devices

Blanca Lapizco-Encinas, a professor in RIT’s Kate Gleason College of Engineering, recently received a National Science Foundation grant for $348,000 to develop a new separation technique to be used in microfluidic devices. The award, “Harnessing nonlinear electrokinetic effects for microparticle identification and separation in microfluidic devices,” furthers her work in...
Science

SMART researchers develop a method for rapid, accurate virus detection

Researchers from Critical Analytics for Manufacturing Personalized-Medicine (CAMP), an interdisciplinary research group at the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), MIT’s research enterprise in Singapore, have developed a new method for rapid and accurate detection of viral nucleic acids — a breakthrough that can be easily adapted to detect different DNA/RNA targets in viruses like the coronavirus.
Chemistry

Hybrid enzyme catalysts synthesized by a de novo approach for expanding biocatalysis

Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Chinese Academy Sciences. The two major challenges in industrial enzymatic catalysis are the limited number of chemical reaction types that are catalyzed by enzymes and the instability of enzymes under harsh conditions in industrial catalysis. Expanding enzyme catalysis to a larger substrate scope and greater variety of chemical reactions and tuning the microenvironment surrounding enzyme molecules to achieve high enzyme performance are urgently needed.
Computer Science

2021 ACM Student Research Competition winners announced

The winners of the 2021 Grand Finals of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Student Research Competition (SRC) were recently announced, culminating a year-long competition in which 296 computer science students presented research projects at 21 ACM conferences. Jiaqi Gu, University of Texas at Austin; Konstantinos Kallas, University of Pennsylvania; and Guyue Huang, Tsinghua University took the top three places among graduate students. Thomas B. McHugh, Northwestern University; Chuangtao Chen, Zhejiang University; and Rakshit Mittal, Birla Institute of Technology & Science took the top three spots among undergraduates.
Medical & Biotech

Snapdragon Chemistry and Shimadzu Announce Collaboration to Enable Automated Biopharmaceutical Process Development

COLUMBIA, Md. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Snapdragon Chemistry and Shimadzu Corporation have agreed to enter a strategic collaboration to jointly support pharmaceutical and chemical industries by providing advanced solutions for improved efficiency in chemical synthesis. The companies have complementary core technologies which, when combined, can produce unique and useful solutions....
EurekAlert

Researchers propose a scheme that treats carbon emissions like financial debt

The recent extreme heat in the Western United States and Canada may seem remarkable now, but events like these are made more likely, and more severe, under climate change. The consequences are likely to be far-reaching, with overwhelmingly negative impacts on land and ocean ecosystems, biodiversity, food production and the built environment.
Science

Cryo-EM structure of constitutively active human Frizzled 7 in complex with heterotrimeric G

The ten mammalian Frizzleds (FZD1–10) belong to the class F of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) and mediate WNT signaling through interaction with transducer proteins including Dishevelled (DVL) or heterotrimeric G proteins.1 Their involvement in human disease has put FZDs at the forefront of drug targets, especially anti-cancer therapy.2 However, no drugs have been developed for efficient pharmacological modulation of FZDs, partially owing to the limited understanding of FZD structure and activation mechanisms.1,3 Among class F, FZD7 is intensively pursued due to its relevance in various tumor models, particularly in intestinal cancers.4 Detailed structures of the receptor complexes would allow for structure-guided discovery of new drug candidates. FZD1–10 share structural similarity with the related class F member Smoothened (SMO), which mediates Hedgehog signaling and is a validated target for cancer therapy.2 In an effort to understand the structural basis of FZD activation and transducer interaction, we solved the structure of human FZD7 in complex with heterotrimeric mini Gs (mGs).5.

