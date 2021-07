American Airlines Web Special To Nassau, Bahamas For 20K Roundtrip. With the news of the $200M Baha Mar waterpark opening that we covered today I got to dreaming about the Bahamas. So I started doing some searches on Google Flights out of Detroit and the prices were $500+ a person, no bueno. I opened up some airlines frequent flyer programs and spot checked some of them and it wasn’t looking a ton better there, until I landed on American Airlines that is. That is when I discovered that they seem to have a 20K web special from many airports to Nassau.