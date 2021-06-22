Cancel
Old Westbury, NY

Architecture Students Benefit from 3-D BIM Collaborative Technology During COVID-19

nyit.edu
 17 days ago

Across many fields and disciplines during the pandemic, technology allowed people to conduct their day-to-day life as normally as possible. For students in the School of Architecture and Design, technology actually enhanced their learning experiences in unforeseen ways. Professor of Architecture Jason Van Nest, M.Arch., spoke with The Box contributor Shreya Shahane about how 3-D building information modeling (BIM) technology introduced in remote classwork helped students work and collaborate, while providing them valuable experience with a tool that many employers in the design world rely on every day.

www.nyit.edu
