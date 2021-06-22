Lander University celebrates staffs’ accomplishments
Lander University recognizes members of its staff during the 2021 Staff Excellence Awards held at the end of May. The awards ceremony was held in conjunction with a breakfast available to all staff members, followed by a day of appreciation for employees, including lunch and activities outside. The recipients of the Staff Excellence Awards were Graham Duncan, staff writer, University Relations; Vivian Gaylord, associate director of financial aid, Financial Aid; Adam Weyer, assistant athletic director for sports medicine, Athletics; Katie Whatley, administrative assistant, College of Education; and Ashley Wilkie, budget director, Finance and Administration.