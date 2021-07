Stocks were broadly lower Thursday, as bond yields continued to fall and investors turned cautious after the market hit a series of record highs last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 450 points, or 1.1%, and the S&P 500 index fell 1.3%. The Nasdaq Composite was down 1.4%. Technology companies were having some of the biggest losses, which helped pull the Nasdaq composite down more than the broader market.