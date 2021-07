Glossier, the Millennial pink, digitally native beauty brand, has raised a series E that brings the company’s total venture capital backing to more than $265 million. The series E round was led by Lone Pine Capital, with participation from existing investors Forerunner Ventures, Index Ventures, IVP, Sequoia Capital and Thrive Capital. The company said it would use the money to “scale its online and offline experiences, taking an e-commerce-first approach to entering new international markets, and deepening its presence through dozens of new stores planned for the United States and globally in the coming years.”