Sports: Men and women react differently to a missing audience

The research is all part of a wider campaign to find out what prevents women in midlife from participating in sport, and how we can change that. Physical activity and the menopause isn’t often talked about – but it should be. Almost a third of women aged 41 to 60 are not meeting the Chief Medical Officer’s guidelines of 150 minutes per week of exercise, while a fifth are not achieving even 30 minutes a week. — Why? That’s where Women in Sport come in. They’ve just shared their ground-breaking new research into the lives of women in midlife, examining every detail to fully understand their experiences of menopause and what is preventing them from being physically active.