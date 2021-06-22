Illuminating the mechanism behind how plants regulate starch synthesis

In semi-arid regions, water stress during seed germination and early seedling growth is the highest cause of crop loss. In nature, some seeds (for example, chia and basil) produce a mucilage-based hydrogel that creates a germination-promoting microenvironment by retaining water, regulating nutrient entry and facilitating interactions with beneficial microorganisms. Inspired by this strategy, a two-layered biopolymer-based seed coating has been developed to increase germination and water-stress tolerance in semi-arid, sandy soils. Seeds are coated with a silk/trehalose inner layer containing rhizobacteria and a pectin/carboxymethylcellulose outer layer that reswells upon sowing and acts as a water jacket. Using Phaseolus vulgaris (common bean) cultured under water-stress conditions in an experimental farm in Ben Guerir, Morocco, the proposed seed coating effectively delivered rhizobacteria to form root nodules, resulted in plants with better health and mitigated water stress in drought-prone marginal lands. A programmable seed coating technology has the potential to increase seed germination and water-stress tolerance in semi-arid, sandy soils.