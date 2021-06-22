Cancel
Global steel output gains 16.5% in May, China growth cools

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) - Global steel output shot up by 16.5% year-on-year in May as an easing of pandemic restrictions fuelled economic activity, but growth in top market China cooled, data showed on Tuesday. Global crude steel production rose to 174.4 million tonnes in May compared to a year earlier, the...

www.streetinsider.com
Energy Industrymining.com

Coal output in US seen rising most since 1990 on global demand

The surging, post-pandemic U.S. economy is driving an unexpected boom in coal, the latest sign that demand for the dirtiest fossil fuel remains resilient. American coal production this year will swell 15% to meet stronger demand for electricity at home and abroad, according to the U.S. Energy Department’s July outlook. That would be the most since at least 1990 and nearly double the 8% increase projected in May, when the economic rebound was still in earlier stages of recovery.
BusinessShareCast

Friday preview: China CPI, UK GDP in focus

Financial markets' focus at the end of the week will shift to China. Overnight, the National Bureau of Statistics will publish consumer and factory gate price data for June. Consensus is for annual CPI inflation to be unchanged from May at 1.3% while producer price gains are seen slowing from 9.0% to 8.7%.
Businessinvesting.com

China’s Factory Inflation Eased in June as Commodities Steadied

(Bloomberg) -- China’s factory inflation eased in June from an almost 13-year high in the previous month as a stronger dollar and government measures helped to cool commodity prices. The producer price index rose 8.8% from a year earlier after jumping 9% in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said...
BusinessCNBC

China's producer price growth slows but inflationary pressures persist

Persistently high inflationary pressures in the industrial sector are weighing on the post-Covid recovery of the world's second-biggest economy. Chinese leaders are concerned of the negative impact on small firms who are unable to pass on higher costs to consumers. Prices for commodities such as coal, steel, iron ore and...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Gains as Growth Concerns Prompt Risk Aversion

Investing.com - The dollar pushed higher in early European trade Friday with the safe haven benefiting from investors becoming more risk averse on concerns of the global economic recovery as Covid-19 cases surge again. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

POLL-China's exports, imports growth seen moderating in June

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - China’s exports likely lost some momentum in June as virus outbreaks and port delays pressured trading despite solid global demand helped by easing lockdown measures and vaccination drives, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. Although the statistical base effects of sharp declines from a year...
Businesswincountry.com

China’s factory gate inflation slows, outlook dimmed by still-elevated prices

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory gate inflation eased in June after a government crackdown on runaway commodity prices, but the annual rate stayed uncomfortably high and underlined growing strains on the economy as Beijing tries to bolster a post-coronavirus revival. The persistently high inflationary pressures in the industrial sector prompted...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Shares Fall On Growth Worries, OPEC Output Direction

Investing.com – Shares of energy companies were weaker Thursday as worries over global economic growth come back in the face of a raging Delta variant. Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) were all down around 1% each while Shell (NYSE:RDSa) and Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) shed around 1.6% each.
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

China's Daqing Oilfield reports growth in output

HARBIN, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Daqing Oilfield, a subordinate of the China National Petroleum Corporation, produced over 14.92 million tonnes of crude oil and 2.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the first half of 2021, the oilfield said Wednesday. The output of oil and natural gas increased by...
Economyinvesting.com

JOLTS, Fed Minutes, China Listing Crackdown - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- The Fed publishes the minutes from its latest meeting, and the Labor Department's job openings survey is expected to show a new record high number of vacancies. More details on China's crackdown on U.S. listings emerge and Samsung (KS:005930)'s latest quarter shows it cashing in on high chip prices. And oil is bouncing as Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSa) drops a big hint about how it sees crude prices going. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Wednesday, 7th July.
EconomyUS News and World Report

China Central Bank Says Will Keep Yuan Stable to Help Exporters

BEIJING (Reuters) -China will continue to keep its currency stable and make timely adjustments to its policy tools to help struggling exporters, a central bank deputy governor said on Thursday. The country's cabinet on Wednesday flagged the possibility of timely cuts in the amount of cash banks must hold as...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan weakens as cabinet floats RRR cuts

SHANGHAI, July 8 (Reuters) - The yuan weakened on Thursday as the dollar traded near its highest levels in three months and after China's cabinet floated the possibility of cuts to banks' reserve requirements to support economic growth. While the cabinet said China would keep monetary policy stable, investors took talk of cuts in RRR - the mandatory reserves that banks have to set aside - as a strong easing signal ahead of June economic data next week that is expected to show a further softening of momentum. The policy comments added to a bearish tone for the yuan. Chinese government bond futures soared and the benchmark Chinese 10-year yield fell to its lowest level since August.. "The PBOC's dovish shift may hint (at) softening growth momentum for China economy in the rest of this year," Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank said in a note The yuan dipped around 0.1% against the dollar by midday, with the greenback supported by the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting minutes which showed the Fed could begin to taper asset purchases as soon as this year. Various participants at the Fed meeting said they felt conditions for curbing bond-buying would be "met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated," though others saw a less clear signal from incoming data, the minutes showed. Before the market open, People's Bank of China set the yuan's daily midpoint rate at 6.4705 per dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 6.4762. Spot yuan opened at 6.4762 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4783 at midday, 71 pips weaker than Wednesday's late session close. The offshore yuan weakened to 6.4841 per dollar from a close of 6.4753, but the Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 98.24, unchanged on the day. Expectations of easing in China and tightening in the U.S. pushed spreads between the two countries' 10-year sovereign yields tighter on Thursday after they had widening to a four-month high earlier this week. The global dollar index rose to 92.752 from the previous close of 92.714. "In the near term we continue to expect the U.S. dollar to strengthen, but the yuan is still rangebound overall," said a trader at a foreign bank. The yuan market at 4:00AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4705 6.4762 0.09% Spot yuan 6.4783 6.4712 -0.11% Divergence from 0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.77% Spot change since 2005 27.76% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.24 98.24 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.752 92.714 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4841 -0.09% * Offshore 6.6513 -2.72% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai and Xiao Han in Beijing; Editing by Kim Coghill)
EconomyUS News and World Report

China Govt Bond Yields Slump After Cabinet Floats RRR Cuts

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's government bond yields fell sharply on Thursday after the State Council, the country's cabinet, said authorities would use timely cuts in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) to support the economy. While the cabinet said China would keep monetary policy stable, investors took talk of cuts in...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China to boost steel scrap usage by 23% in next five years

BEIJING (Reuters) -China plans to increase its use of steel scrap by 23% to 320 million tonnes by 2025 and to increase production of recycled nonferrous metals, in an effort to ensure supplies and to meet the country’s climate commitments. The world’s top metals consumer will boost its recycled nonferrous...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

German industrial output falls 0.3% in May

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial output fell in May, data showed on Wednesday, another hint that semiconductor supply bottlenecks are slowing the recovery in Europe’s largest economy. The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output decreased by 0.3% on the month after an upwardly revised decline of 0.3% in April. A...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China steelmaking ingredients drop on expectations of output controls

BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - Futures of steelmaking raw materials on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped on Wednesday, with the benchmark iron ore retreating after two straight sessions of gains, on expectations of production cuts at steel mills. “Recently the anticipation of reducing crude steel output has made a comeback,”...

