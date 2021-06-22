Caroline Denise Guth remains the focus of a Silver Alert

64-year old Caroline Denise Guth of Jerome has been missing for more than a week now. Guth became the focus of a Silver Alert on June 16-th after Jerome Police found her vehicle open outside her home in the 800-block of Hampshire Avenue. Police say it looked like she was unloading groceries and just vanished. Guth is a white female, 5-4, 130-pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a sundress and straw hat. If you have information on her whereabouts, call Jerome Police. A photo of Guth is posted on our news page at myradioplace.com.