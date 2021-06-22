Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Caroline Denise Guth remains the focus of a Silver Alert

myradioplace.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article64-year old Caroline Denise Guth of Jerome has been missing for more than a week now. Guth became the focus of a Silver Alert on June 16-th after Jerome Police found her vehicle open outside her home in the 800-block of Hampshire Avenue. Police say it looked like she was unloading groceries and just vanished. Guth is a white female, 5-4, 130-pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a sundress and straw hat. If you have information on her whereabouts, call Jerome Police. A photo of Guth is posted on our news page at myradioplace.com.

myradioplace.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Indiana StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Silver Alert issued for Lawrenceburg teen

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Lawrenceburg teen missing since Wednesday evening, Indiana State Police said. Shannon Oney, 16, is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a black shirt, black pants and black Vans shoes. Police believe...
Indiana StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Silver Alert issued for missing Ossian man

The Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Ossian man. Jeffery Chesak, 37, was last seen Wednesday, June 9, at 8:30 p.m. state police said in a statement. Chesak is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, has brown hair and eyes and weighs 144 pounds. Chesak was driving...
Dearborn County, INcbs4indy.com

16-year-old subject of Silver Alert issued in Dearborn County

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a missing 16-year-old. A Silver Alert was issued for Shannon Oney. She’s described as a white female who is 5’2″, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black Vans shoes.
Danville, INWISH-TV

Silver Alert declared for missing 14-year-old Danville girl

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 14-year-old girl from Danville. Lanyah Vaughn was last seen June 1 at noon. She is listed at 5 feet, 10 inches tall weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Vaughn is believed to be in...
Berne, INFox 59

Silver Alert canceled; Berne teen found safe

BERNE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Berne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kaleigh Wynn, 16, a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with faded pink hair and hazel eyes. Kaleigh was last seen wearing a dark-colored long sleeve shirt, black colored athletic shorts, and sandals.
Wichita, KSKAKE TV

Silver Alert called off, Wichita man found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for help locating a 74-year-old man who has diabetes. Robert Whitfield was last seen around 2:30 p.m. when he left his home in the 1900 block of North Keith Court to go to Cabela, according to police. Police say Whitfield's...
Midwest City, OKnews9.com

Silver Alert Canceled For Missing 88-Year-Old MWC Man

A Silver Alert issued Monday for an 88-year-old man missing out of Midwest City has been canceled. According to police, Thomas Parkey was last seen around 9:45 a.m. Monday morning in the 300 block of County Club Circle. Authorities said Parkey returned home safely, in an update just after 8...
Garland, TXPosted by
WFAA

Silver Alert activated for 86-year-old man with early onset dementia

GARLAND, Texas — Garland police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 86-year-old man. A Silver Alert was activated Wednesday night for Paul Welch. He is described as a 6-foot, 180 pounds with greenish-blue eyes and grey balding hair, police said. It's unknown what clothing he was last seen wearing.
Berne, INinkfreenews.com

Statewide Silver Alert Declared For Berne Teen

BERNE — A statewide Silver alert has been declared for a Berne teen. The Berne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kaleigh Wynn, a 16-year-old white female. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 120 pounds. She has faded pink hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a dark-colored long sleeve shirt, black-colored athletic shorts and sandals.
Decatur, INwfft.com

Statewide Silver Alert issued for Jeffery Chesak of Ossian

DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) — The Decatur Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jeffery Chesak. He is described as a 37-year-old white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 144 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen driving a dark blue 2014 Subaru Forrester, with an Indiana license plate of BEF423.
Louisiana StateNatchitoches Times

Silver Alert: Assistance Needed in Locating Missing Vidalia Woman

Update: Maylene Hobbs has been located and is now safe. Concordia Parish – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Vidalia Police Department (VPD) and is requesting assistance with locating Maylene Craft Hobbs, who was reported missing to VPD this morning. She was last seen by family members at approximately 10:00 p.m. on June 23, 2021, at her residence on Azalea Street in Vidalia. She possibly walked away from her home sometime during the late night or early morning.
Brookfield, WINBC26

Silver Alert: Ronald Karow

A Silver Alert has been issued in Waukesha County for missing Ronald Karow, 75. Karow is White, Male, 5'10" 170 lbs, with blue eyes, grey hair. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt and blue jeans. He was missing from Calhoun Rd. He was last seen Friday afternoon.
Maine StateWPFO

Silver Alerts for missing adults in Maine on the rise

Maine is on pace to hit a new record for Silver Alerts in a single year. A Silver Alert is issued when a confused adult with dementia or developmental disabilities goes missing. [Missing Maine man with dementia found safe]. The Morning Sentinel says 20 alerts have been sent out in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy