And a stellar morning it is. Jacob deGrom takes the mound for the Mets this afternoon. Friday night, the Mets played a doubleheader against the Phillies and split the day with each team winning a game. The Mets won Game 1 by a score of 2-1 after Dominic Smith hit a game-winning RBI single in the eighth inning to. In Game 2, the Phillies won 2-1 in eight innings. The split puts the Mets at a record of 39-32 while the Phillies are 35-38. The Mets’ lead in the NL East has been extended to four games over the Washington Nationals.