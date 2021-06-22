Cancel
Beauty from the earth: Plant-based beauty makes mainstream waves

Cover picture for the articleA host of plant-based offerings — from CBD to vegan formulations — are hitting the beauty aisle and driving innovation. Is plant based the next big thing in the beauty category?. Many industry officials believe that it could be, especially since beauty trends frequently mirror the food industry. In fact,...

Beauty & Fashionalbuquerqueexpress.com

Get all top beauty products from Beautiful.store

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI/Target Media): The online beauty shop that fulfils all cosmetic and personal care needs of most Bollywood Divas. Get best deals from top international brands, free home delivery, with easy-return and exchange policy. Beautiful.Store, is a new name that's making waves in beauty and wellness...
New York City, NYByrdie

Editors' Picks: The Beauty and Wellness Products That Got Us Through June

Finding products that fit into your beauty and wellness routines during the warmer months can look a lot like the search for a summer romance: It’s a lot of trial and even more error, but can be totally life-changing if you find the right chemistry. This June, Team Byrdie tested out hundreds of products and have found the ones that we are over-the-moon for. Think: a sunscreen that coddles complexions (and skips the white cast), a sports bra that fits just right, and makeup so memorable, it's made us forget some of our past loves. Read on for the rundown on this month’s best products—the ones that we’re sure are more than just a fling.
Skin Carenewbeauty.com

Is ‘Clean Beauty’ a Bubble?

This article first appeared in the Summer 2021 issue of New Beauty. Click here to subscribe. In 2012, the wellness movement swept through California like a tornado. Health food stores and vegan restaurants replaced neighborhood dives, and many Hollywood A-listers dove in head first. Then the logic became, if you’re cleaning up your diet, why not clean up the rest of your life, too, including your beauty products? Or so the story goes. “Clean beauty started in the California wellness movement, but it also came from people describing really simple, plant-based products,” says Josh Rosebrook, founder of his eponymous skin-care brand. “You know when someone says they only eat fruits and veggies, and you say, ‘Oh so you have a really clean diet’? That’s where it came from. Then people started seeing anything synthetic as bad, and in 2013, the Instagram community began using ‘clean and green’ to describe beauty products, and the terms were used interchangeably for a couple years. The movement came from an earnest place.”
Skin CareL.A. Weekly

12 Best CBD Lotions And Creams

Are you looking for a CBD lotion or cream that can help you with a variety of skincare issues? In today’s market, you can find CBD products for pain, moisturizing, nightly skin repair, rejuvenation and exfoliation, eczema, acne, and a whole host of other needs. Still, not all CBD brands are created equally, so we’ve researched a ton of different brands to present you with the 12 best CBD lotions and creams. No more searching for the best CBD cream in a saturated market. You can find the best right here!
Hair CareTODAY.com

The 14 best hair perfumes and hair mists of 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. A few months ago,...
LifestylePosted by
TheStreet

Rritual Superfoods Pioneers Plant-Based Collagen Boosters To Create "Beauty From Within"

The Company Aims to Disrupt Animal Based Collagen Enhancers - Replacing them with plant-based botanicals and superfoods. VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Rritual Superfoods Inc. ("Rritual"or the "Company")(CSE: RSF) (FSE: 0RW) (OTC: RRSFF) is pleased to announce that the Company's Product Innovation and Research team has completed testing on the first of its new superfood mushroom latte blend formulations, incorporating plant-based collagen enhancers as a key market differentiator.
Beauty & FashionHGTV

The Best Places to Buy Korean Beauty Products Online

Korean beauty products are so much more than cutesy packaging. Many of these brands offer high-performance, innovative products not always available in American drugstores and department stores. But now, thanks to the global Korean beauty phenomenon, an ever-growing market makes them more accessible than ever. Luckily, newbies and experts alike can elevate their K-beauty routine at these online and brick-and-mortar favorites.
Skin Caretheeverygirl.com

The Beauty Products Our Editors Splurged on and Think Are Actually Worth It

If you think people occupying luxury beauty lists are only celebrities and those with near-celebrity bank accounts (AKA not us), you’re in for a treat. Luxury beauty isn’t all about the glitz and glamour; there’s something to be said for spending a little extra money on a product with the best ingredients, good packaging, and a brand ethos you can stand behind. Splurging on beauty products every once in a while is a privilege our team is excited to partake in—a little more than we’d like to admit—and we’re here to share all the splurges that ended up being worth the coin. From skincare to makeup to tools, use this as your guide the next time you have a little extra cash.
Skin Carefashionisers.com

Must Try Fashion and Beauty Trends

Your Complete Guide to Trends You Might Have Missed. The fashion and beauty world moves ever forward, even during a pandemic. So while you may not be up-to-date on all the latest, it is out there for you to explore. Read on for a comprehensive guide to ensure that when you do step out, your look is on point.
Carbondale, COsoprissun.com

Beauty and the bobbleheads

I wrote this article for the Valley Journal fifteen years ago (reprinted here with a few nips and tucks). While it is from my early years as a columnist, and slightly more judgmental/immature than I would like to remember being, it’s still surprisingly relevant. I find people who have had their work done on the inside to be much more attractive.
Naples, FLgulfshorelife.com

A Thing of Beauty

Scroll through the before and after case studies on the Project Glammers Instagram account, and two things are clear: One, social media-savvy oculoplastic surgeon Irene Gladstein and her team are dedicated to lifting the curtain on procedures they offer and the rationale behind them. Two, the overall effect of the cosmetic tweaks, be it a nonsurgical nose job, lash lift or under-eye fillers, is very subtle.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Great Plant Pick: Sambucus nigra ‘Gerda’ Black Beauty

What: The best of the purpleleaf elders, sambucus nigra ‘Gerda’ Black Beauty retains its deep burgundy-purple foliage color from spring to fall. This robust shrub can create a dramatic effect in the landscape in just a few years. Once the large, lush leaves emerge in the spring, they are followed in May by lacy, rose-pink flowers. Use Black Beauty to create an eye-catching backdrop for the perennial border.
Skin Caredrugstorenews.com

HRG insights: Sifting through sun care solutions

As consumer expectations continue to evolve, manufacturers are investing in new approaches to sun care that are clean, safe and aesthetically appealing. Choosing a sunscreen has always been confusing to shoppers. Knowing which SPF (sun protection factor) to choose, how often it needs to be reapplied, and whether it remains effective when you’re in water are questions often asked when making a purchase decision. To further complicate consumers’ selection is the revelation a few years back that certain ingredients commonly found in sunscreen are suspected to be damaging to coral reefs or that the harshness of certain ingredients (such as Benzene) may cause harm to humans.
Skin Carepowerofpositivity.com

15 Skincare Tips to Achieve Glowing and Blemish-Free Skin

If you have blemishes on your face, you might feel insecure going out or meeting new people. Your face is the first thing people see, so you want it to glow and be blemish-free. Instead of missing out on experiences, find ways to improve the look of your skin. Many...
Skin CareWHNT-TV

The best hypoallergenic skin cleanser

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you have sensitive skin, you know that finding facial products comes with its own set of challenges, especially when it comes to finding ones that won’t irritate the skin. For that reason, many people turn to hypoallergenic gentle skin...
New York City, NYthecut.com

These New Beauty Products Will Make You Feel Like A Work of Art

Chanel’s birthday festivities are continuing all summer long. In honor of Chanel No. 5’s 100th anniversary, the brand created a specialty collectors’ line based on the beloved fragrance and hosted a pop-up launch at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship earlier this week. The event included a display in the center’s six windows and a special appearance from the famous TikTok duo @young_emperors. There will also be three immersive in-store installations throughout the flagship, including a CHANEL FACTORY 5 pop-up experience located in the event space on Beauty on 2.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

CBD Oil Can Help You Get Glowing Skin: Seven Proven Ways

Maintaining healthy skin is very crucial. There are several products offered in the market to make the skin beautiful. Using a skincare product is okay, but you must use the correct and suitable product for your skin. There has been an increased range of skincare products with a variety of ingredients. Some ingredients are ideal for the skin, and some may be toxic.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Hydrating Jelly Mists

Soap & Glory's In the Mist of It Hydrating Jelly Mist is a soothing skincare product that offers a simple way to get the benefits of hero ingredients in seconds. This product from the brand's new Hydrate range is packed full of ingredients like hyaluronic acid, Vitamin B5 and a Triple Moisture Complex to provide instant hydration. The facial mist can be used before applying makeup, or as needed to provide refreshment and comfort throughout the day.

