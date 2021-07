Sulagan has been designed by the engineers at Kriamo to provide a modern lunch box and food storage system, helping you reduce food waste, save money and help the environment. ” It’s time to revolutionize the way we store and organize our food.” The Sulagan lunch box features an adjustable latch lid that opens 80% of the way, providing easy access to your favorite foods and the ability to eat directly from the container one-handed. Removing the need to worry where to place your lid or the possibility of losing it during the cleaning process in all the other kitchen accessories use on a daily basis. But don’t worry the Sulagan containers also open all the way for effortless loading and cleaning.