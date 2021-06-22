Just Crack an Egg intros Omelet Rounds
Just Crack an Egg is putting a new spin on breakfast with the launch of its Omelet Rounds line. “We love eggs at Just Crack an Egg. Is there a more perfect food? Omelets are wonderfully delicious but also tricky to make,” Maureen O’Neill, brand manager at Just Crack an Egg, said. “With Omelet Rounds, we want to introduce egg-loving fans to a quick and easy to prep way to get the best of a classic egg breakfast in the comfort of their kitchen or on the go.”drugstorenews.com