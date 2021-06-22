Just Crack an Egg intros Omelet Rounds

Almost everyone in Fort Worth has a favorite brunch place. Fancy brunch, meet-the-in-laws brunch, drunk brunch, biscuits-and-gravy brunch –– Fort Worth has no shortage of places where you can get a late-ish breakfast/early lunch, with or without booze. But options are scarcer in the rest of the 817. Many of us default to simply driving west, especially if we want a mimosa with our meal. The Egg Bar Brunch & Bar, new to the Arlington Highlands, aims to be a waystation in the eastward-facing part of Tarrant County for those who want a treat after Sunday services, a place to mop up their hangovers, or a spot in which to day drink (but only until about 2:30 p.m.).