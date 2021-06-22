This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 25th

Let Freedom Swing! – Winchester’s new event for Independence Day. The City of Winchester’s 2021 Rockin’ Independence Eve event and fireworks, usually held on July 3 in Old Town Winchester, was canceled due to the pandemic. However, we’re excited to announce that Old Town Winchester and Winchester Parks and Recreation will sponsor a new event, Let Freedom Swing!, at the Taylor Pavilion on Saturday, July 3 beginning at 3 pm (no admission or tickets sold, free to attend).