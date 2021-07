The number one thing on our mind this summer: Where should we travel first?!. After many long months without the opportunity to discover and explore new places, we can't help but dream up destinations both near and far to return to soon. To help you create your own bucket list, we've gathered some gorgeous travel coffee table books filled with stunning photography collections and resourceful travel guides on places to visit across the globe. They'll add a little extra inspiration into your everyday space before you even take a trip — and it doesn't hurt to style them front and center on your coffee table to remind you to request that time off ASAP. So whether you're eager to go on a local adventure, or ready to plan a "revenge trip" around the world, flip through these beautiful books at your leisure to start planning that well-earned vacation.