Ciryl Gane looks to extend his MMA winning streak to nine straight on Saturday when he faces Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 48. Gane, who is the No. 3 ranked fighter in the official UFC heavyweight rankings, joined the UFC with a record of 3-0. He has won five fights with the UFC. Three of those victories came by way of stoppage. Gane’s most recent outing was a five-round decision win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a UFC Fight Night main event in February. UFC president Dana White was not impressed with the slow-paced battle and left the arena before the post-fight press conference began.